EKO Instruments Sponsors UC Berkeley’s Solar Car Team, CalSol, for the 2026 and 2027 Seasons

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 EKO Instruments USA announces today that it has entered into a two-year sponsorship agreement with UC Berkeley's solar car team, CalSol, spanning the 2026 and 2027 racing seasons. Under this agreement, EKO Instruments will lend the CalSol team three varieties of scientific-grade sensors for use in tracking live irradiance, heat flux, and temperature data. By providing live solar irradiance and other environmental data to the CalSol team during their races, including the Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) and American Solar Challenge (ASC), the sensors will play an integral part in supporting the strategy team pre-race and during-race. While the CalSol team relies on forecasted data for general planning, access to real-time data allows them to adjust their strategies dynamically in response to any significant changes in solar conditions throughout the day.

CalSol will leverage the following three varieties of sensors from EKO Instruments:



More Headlines Articles

- MS-80S PyranometerThe MS-80S is an ISO 9060:2018 Class A pyranometer, in the top tier ‘fast-response' and ‘spectrally flat' sub-categories, with unprecedented low zero-offset behaviour, ISO 17025 accredited calibration and a 5-year recalibration interval.- HF-01S Heat Flux SensorsThe HF-01S is a small size standard plate type heat flux sensor. It is an ideal option for research and engineering applications as well as manufacturing control and monitoring processes.- PT-100 Temperature SensorsA Class A temperature sensor, with a measurement accuracy of better than 0.15°C, provides accurate temperature measurements PV performance ratings. A flexible option, the PT-100 is easily attached to the backside of a PV module thanks to a high-temperature resistance adhesive, temperature spreader and cable strain relief."We are happy to be able to partner with EKO Instruments, whose reputation in solar measurement is unmatched. By using their fast-response solar sensor and supporting thermal measurement sensors, we're confident that our team will never miss a beat on race day. When you compete in these races, every detail counts, and that includes measurement," said Calvin Lee, Engineering Director, CalSol team and Junior in Chemistry and Computer Science at UC Berkeley."We're proud to support CalSol in their mission to push the boundaries of solar-powered innovation while raising awareness of clean energy technology," said Wayne Burnett, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer of EKO Instruments USA. "By equipping the team with high-precision environmental sensors, we're not only contributing to their performance on race day, but also helping cultivate the next generation of engineers and clean energy leaders."About EKO InstrumentsHeadquartered in Japan and maintaining a US office and distribution center in California, EKO Instruments has over 95 years of Japanese reliability & precision in solar energy sensors, environmental science, and material analysis. EKO-designed and built instruments are today deployed around the world, supporting environmental research and renewable energy projects through continuous innovation, industry-leading turn-key solutions, and an uncompromising commitment to quality.In 2013, EKO Instruments became the first solar sensor manufacturer in the world to achieve ISO 17025 accreditation at the international testing and calibration laboratory in Tokyo, Japan; giving our partners and customers added confidence in the precision and reliability of measuring instruments and calibration methods.For additional information, please visit www.eko-instruments.com or www.linkedin.com/company/eko-instruments/EKO Instruments Media ContactEKO Instruments Inc. | sales-usa@eko-instruments.com | P: +1 408 977 7751About CalSolCalSol is a student-run team who designs, builds, tests, and races fully solar-powered vehicles at a national and international level, all while developing and raising awareness of clean energy technology.Founded in 1990 with its first student-built vehicle, California Dreamin', CalSol has designed and built nine more vehicles, claiming multiple awards and demonstrating strong performances in the Formula Sun Grand Prix, American Solar Challenge and World Solar Challenge. This year, we are building upon our previous experience to engineer our eleventh generation solar vehicle.Stay updated on everything CalSol related:Website: https://calsol.berkeley.edu/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/berkeleycalsol/Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/uc-berkeley-solar-vehicle-team-calsol/Contact: calsol@me.berkeley.edu