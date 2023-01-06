Best Of 2023

The Green Power Market: An Overview of the Growing Demand for Sustainable Energy

As the world becomes increasingly concerned about the impact of human activity on the environment, the demand for renewable energy sources is growing at an unprecedented rate. One of the fastest-growing segments of the renewable energy market is green power, which includes sources like solar, wind, and geothermal power. The estimated value of the worldwide green power market in 2021 was US$ 47.41; by 2030, it is anticipated to reach US$ 126.7 billion, with a CAGR of 11.54% from 2022 to 2030.