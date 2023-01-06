Best Of 2023

Renewable Energy Solution PowerNEST

PowerNEST is the only rooftop renewable energy system that can fully power a medium- to high-rise building. It's a flowing kinetic sculpture of wind & solar tech, a stunning crown that provides on-site energy for buildings five stories or higher.

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Advances in Hydroelectric Power Generation

Even after a century of experience with this reliable renewable resource, significant opportunities still exist to expand the nation's hydropower resources

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Securing Financing and Capital for Solar + Storage Projects

The most common challenges that developers face include having access to competitive and creative financing for their customers, and securing the necessary capital to effectively develop and build their projects.

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RoyPow All-in-One Residential Energy Storage System

RoyPow All-in-One residential energy storage system is a flexible energy storage solution due to its modular feature, meaning the battery module can be stacked for 5.1 kWh to 40.8 kWh capacities according to individual needs, suitable for mainstream residential rooftops.

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Recent Advancements in Solar Car Technology

The automobile industry is currently undergoing a revolution, moving to electrification; part of this shift is including a focus on renewable power sources3. Notably, solar-powered cars, then, became an avenue worth pursuing.

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Sheri Givens - the Moving Force Behind the SEPA - An Exclusive Interview

She brings her insights and shares the history and mission of the SEPA and RE+ company in my interview that we held and recorded during the RE+ event in Las Vegas in September 2023.

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Coremax Launches New 50kWh Lithium Battery System for Solar Energy Storage

The high-capacity Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery system is designed to provide reliable and sustainable power for homes and businesses. Coremax has launched a new 50kWh battery system designed for solar energy storage. Based on a 48V 1000Ah Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, the system offers high-capacity energy storage, efficient and reliable performance, and a range of applications for homes and businesses. Prices start at $13,800.

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Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: Solar Demand is Expected to Skyrocket Over the Next Decades

The solar photovoltaic glass market size reached USD 7.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit around USD 114.44 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2023 to 2032.

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Rooftop Wind Energy Market is Expected to Reach Around USD 296.57 MN by 2032

The global rooftop wind energy market revenue is expanding around USD 296.57 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032. North America has held the highest revenue share of 45% in 2022.

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Looking to install solar panels on a slate roof? Solar Slate's innovative product now makes it quicker and easier.

Massachusetts is among the top states for slate roofing, with two percent of single-family homes featuring slate roofs. Many homeowners with slate roofs want to "go solar". However, existing methods of installation on a slate roof require removal of nearly half the roof. Until now.

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China Plans to Build a New Wind Farm and Develops Progressively Larger Turbines

A recently released report from World Forum Offshore Wind clarified that China is quickly becoming a major player in the offshore wind power market. The data indicated more than 70% of new global offshore wind power came from China in 2022.

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Lithium-Ion Batteries & Cold Weather

When temperatures dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the efficiency of a battery and the usable capacity that it has are both reduced by as much as 20 to 30 percent compared to when the temperatures are over 32 degrees.

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Advancements in Nuclear Energy Technology (Small Modular Reactors)

SMRs are used to decrease capital costs and help economies with series production and short construction times. They are designed with module factory fabrication and generally use less than 300 MWe.

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Talking Intersolar with Ginlong Technologies (Solis)

The newly launched S6 residential energy storage inverter will be showcased along with commercial & industrial and utility products. All Solis US inverters have been re-certified to the latest UL 1741 SB test standard and are qualified for installation across North America.

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Wind Technology for Rooftop Renewable Energy

Requiring just 10 percent of the roof space needed by solar panels, the stationary, silent and durable Aeromine unit generates around-the-clock energy in any weather.

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Microgrid Provides a Sustainable Solution Independent From the Power Grid

CHALLENGE: Upgrade the facility for the launch of all electric vehicles and ensure power will always be available for EV charging stations.

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Fire Suppression in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Any time a large amount of energy is squeezed into a tight space, there is a risk that it will escape in an uncontrolled manner. When this happens, fire is a common result and explosions are possible.

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Floating Solar Panels: The Future of Renewable Energy?

The biggest commercial benefits of floating solar can be found in areas where land is sparse and/or expensive. Using floating solar in these areas can be significantly more cost-effective, help generate income from otherwise unused bodies of water

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Ultimate Guide to Battery Aging - How to Prevent Aging in Battery Energy Storage Systems

It's a priority for many transportation and energy service providers to ensure the longevity and optimal performance of their batteries. By better understanding battery aging we can learn how to prolong the lifespan of batteries.

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"Let-It-Burn" is not an Effective Fire Suppression Solution for Battery Energy Storage Systems

The standards are not crystal clear and have left some with the impression that it is acceptable just to let a BESS fire burn itself out-the "let-it-burn" method-without providing any fire suppression measures.

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Tandem Solar Cells: Unlocking the Potential of Dual-Layer Solar Technology

Like with all renewable energy sources, improvements need to be made to solar to make it a truly viable alternative to fossil fuels. One emerging technology which is promising to help do this is tandem solar cells.

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Solar Water Pumps - a Way Towards Improving the Drinking Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services in Rural Schools

Solar Water Pumps were installed in Rural Schools in the Northeastern part of India to provide tap water in the school toilets and drinking water through water dispensers. Interviews were conducted with the students and teachers of these schools to understand the impact.

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After Soaring for Years, Solar PPA Prices Show Signs of Stabilization in Q2, According to LevelTen Energy's PPA Price Index

After increasing for over three years, solar prices decreased by 1% "While 1% is a small change, this is the first time since Q1 of 2020 that we've seen the market-averaged continental solar PPA price decrease," said Gia Clark, senior director of at LevelTen Energy.

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Recent Advancements in Solar Panel Technology

Photovoltaics are broken down into three generations and are divided into different subtypes based on their material properties. The first and second generations of cells have issues regarding high production costs and less efficiency.

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Lithium vs Lead Batteries: Which is Best for Your Home Energy Storage System?

When it comes to choosing a battery system for your solar panels, you'll want to make sure you're making the best decision possible. After all, who doesn't love a good rivalry between two seemingly similar technologies?

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[H2] Hydrogen Home

This demonstration home by SoCalGas is a first of its kind, using solar, storage, an electrolyzer, and the Ageto ARC microgrid controller to convert solar energy to hydrogen.

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Unlocking the Value of System Stability in Great Britain

The Stability Pathfinder programme was created with the intention of securing stability services in specific locations around the GB network. The aim is to provide funding for innovative technologies that can prove additionality.

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Increasing Life and Cylce Life of Energy Storage Systems

CATL also developed the world's first solar-plus-storage solution with zero auxiliary power supply. It can achieve real-time linkage and interaction of PV and BESS

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Factorial Unveils 100 Amp-Hour Solid State Battery Cell at CES 2023

Stellantis includes Factorial's solid-state battery cell at their CES booth

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SolarReviews releases the 2023 ranking of The Best Solar Panel Manufacturers

- SolarReviews Ranks the Top 10 U.S. Solar Panel Manufacturers - #1 Solar Panel Brand Qcells is assembled in the U.S.A. and boasts a 25-year product and performance warranty

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E-Bike market size will become USD 40.98 billion by 2030

According to projections, the e-bike market size accounted for approximately USD 18.86 billion in 2022 and it will become USD 40.98 billion by 2030.

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Hydropower market size will become USD 371.8 billion by 2030

The global hydropower market size is expected to become around USD 371.8 billion by the end of 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 5.16% from 2022 to 2030, as per new report study by Precedence Research.

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Biomass Power: Increasing Demand and Production Statistics

The increasing demand for renewable energy sources has led to the growth of the biomass power market. The global biomass power market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.73% from 2023 to 2032.

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Printable Solar Cells Market Significantly Expanding and Will Hit Revenue USD 75.62 BN by 2032

The global printable solar cell market revenue is expanding around US$ 40 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.01% from 2021 to 2030. Rising demand for electricity owing to surging population across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the printable solar cell market.

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RP Construction Services Acquired by Quanta Services

The transaction advances RPCS' long-term strategy of delivering value to its customers, employees, and partners as well as the communities in which the company operates.

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Solar Inverter Market: Rising Demand for Clean Energy Driving Growth

The increased use of renewable energy sources and the rising demand for clean energy have caused the market for solar inverters to expand significantly in recent years. Having a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% throughout the forecast period, the global market for solar inverters, which was valued at $8.12 billion in 2021, is anticipated to reach $ 16.88 billion by 2030.

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The Green Power Market: An Overview of the Growing Demand for Sustainable Energy

As the world becomes increasingly concerned about the impact of human activity on the environment, the demand for renewable energy sources is growing at an unprecedented rate. One of the fastest-growing segments of the renewable energy market is green power, which includes sources like solar, wind, and geothermal power. The estimated value of the worldwide green power market in 2021 was US$ 47.41; by 2030, it is anticipated to reach US$ 126.7 billion, with a CAGR of 11.54% from 2022 to 2030.

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Waste to Energy Market: Turning Trash into Treasure

Landfills are overflowing and the ecosystem is suffering as a result of global overconsumption, posing a severe threat to environmental sustainability. trash-to-energy (WtE) technology is one remedy that not only solves the trash issue but also offers a sustainable energy source. With a CAGR of 4.71% from 2022 to 2030, the market for waste-to-energy is anticipated to reach around US$ 85.18 billion by that year.

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Electriq Power Completes Merger with TLG Acquisition One Corp. to Facilitate Installations of Solar Energy plus Intelligent Storage Solutions

Electriq Power's proven technology platform and business model enables increased uptake of solar plus storage for customers across all demographic groups.

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Enphase Energy Begins Microinverter Shipments from Texas with Salcomp

Enphase Energy and Salcomp will host a ribbon-cutting and installer training event today, Aug. 29, 2023, at Salcomp's manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. Attendees will include leadership from both Enphase and Salcomp, as well a couple of hundred installers from the Enphase Installer Network (EIN).

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What Are the Classifications of Energy Storage Systems?

Existing energy storage systems are mainly divided into five categories: mechanical energy storage, electrical energy storage, electrochemical energy storage, thermal energy storage and chemical energy storage.

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Monocrystalline Solar Cell Market Size is Expanding to USD 12.60 Billion by 2032

The global monocrystalline solar cell market size was estimated at USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to be worth around USD 12.60 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

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Energy Storage as a Service Industry is Rising Rapidly

According to Nova One Advisor, the global energy storage as a service Industry size was estimated at USD 62.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass around USD 139.45 billion by 2032 and poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.41% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

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RE+NorthEast 2023-Clean Energy Forum in Boston, MA

RE+NorthEast 2023 welcomed a large group of keynote speakers and policymakers who shared their expertise and opinion during structured group discussions and networking.

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New circular solar panels reduce weight of roof installations by up to two thirds using EconCore technology.

Solarge, producer of lightweight, truly circular solar panels, will launch at JEC World a new lightweight, fully circular solar panel, reducing the weight of solar installations by up to 65% for rooftops.

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How Do Wind Turbines Work in Cold Temperatures?

Many people wonder if wind turbines can function in cold weather. The answer is more complex than they might hope. Here are some specifics to consider and examples of relevant research.

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Solar Around the World: Schemes and Regulations in Each County

In this article, we explore solar schemes and regulations in the top solar-producing countries as well as some countries with big solar ambitions in the coming years.

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PHOTO CHEMICAL ETCHING: REVOLUTIONIZING ELECTRIC VEHICLE COMPONENT PRODUCTION FOR CLIMATE CHANGE MITIGATION

PCE, also known as chemical milling or photo etching, is a subtractive manufacturing process that utilizes a combination of light-sensitive photoresist, chemicals, and precision etching to produce intricate components with high accuracy and repeatability.

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3 Reasons the Interconnection Queue Is the Next Hurdle for Renewable Energy

Solar and wind power are gaining momentum worldwide. Tthe interconnection queue backlog is one of the complications of the increased demand. It refers to the waiting time associated with collective power generation or transmission projects that need to connect to the grid.

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TRANSFORMING PARKING LOTS INTO SOLAR POWER PLANTS - THE HUGE POTENTIAL OF PARKING LOT PV

The growing demand for renewable energies and efficient, sustainable solutions has already sparked innovative ideas aplenty. Parking lot PV is one example that combines functionality with the power of solar energy.

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