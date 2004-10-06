Carmanah Technologies Earns Prestigious World Technology Award Nomination

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada - October 4, 2004-Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX V: CMH) has received a World Technology Award nomination from the World Technology Network (WTN), an exclusive organization of technology’s best and brightest. Nomination recognizes the work of greatest innovation and long-term significance within a particular field and is the first step toward WTN membership alongside such industry leaders as Apple, Sony, IBM, Royal Dutch/Shell, NASA, and Canada’s Research in Motion.

Carmanah is nominated in the “Energy” category.



“Participation in the World Technology Awards is by invitation only from leaders in the technology field,” said Carmanah CEO Art Aylesworth. “We are proud to have been selected by our peers and to have this opportunity to showcase our work among technology’s best.”



The 2004 World Technology Summit and Awards will be held in San Francisco on October 7th and 8th at the historic Fairmont Hotel. Winners and finalists will be revealed at the Awards gala on October 8th at San Francisco City Hall and will be invited to become WTN members.



“The World Technology Awards program is not only a very inspiring way to identify and honour the most innovative people and organizations in the technology world, but it also is a truly disciplined way for the WTN membership to identify those who will formally join them as part of our global community,” said James P. Clark, founder and Chairman of the WTN.



Carmanah adds the WTN nomination to a long list of recent honours including partnership in the U.S. EPA’s Energy Star program and listing in PROFIT magazine’s 2004 PROFIT 100 ranking of Canada’s best and brightest growth firms. For the latest information on Carmanah’s awards, please visit:

www.carmanah.com/index.asp?a=iv&m=awards



ABOUT WORLD TECHNOLOGY NETWORK

The World Technology Network (WTN) is a London-based think tank comprising over 700 individuals and organizations from over 50 countries, judged by their peers to be the most innovative in the science and technology world.

WTN’s areas of interest range from IT and communications to biotech, energy, materials, space, and related fields. The WTN publishes “World Technology Intelligence” and “World Technology Reports,” and brings members together through an ongoing global series of regional roundtables, global Summits and other events. The annual World Technology Summit and Awards is the central event in the WTN calendar, the culmination of a global judging program through which new members are nominated and selected.



ABOUT CARMANAH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Carmanah is an award winning alternative energy manufacturer specializing in patented solar-powered LED lighting solutions for commercial applications in the aviation, transit, marine, roadway, railway and industrial worksite markets. The Company currently has more than 100,000 units installed in 110 countries. The shares of Carmanah Technologies Corporation (parent company) are publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CMH” and on the Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol “QCX”. For more corporate information, please visit www.carmanah.com.