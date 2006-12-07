Maxwell Technologies Receives Largest 'D-Cell' Order

Ultracapacitors Provide Reliable, Low-Maintenance, Backup Power for Wind Turbine Blade Pitch Systems



SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Maxwell Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MXWL) announced today that a leading



European producer of wind energy systems, has placed a purchase order for 3 million BOOSTCAP® BCAP0350



E “D cell” ultracapacitors to provide backup power for wind turbine blade pitch systems.



Alain Riedo, senior vice president and general manager of Maxwell’s Swiss subsidiary, Maxwell



Technologies SA, noted that the order, which is expected to be drawn down over two years, is for double the



quantity of the company’s previous largest D cell order, a 1.5 million-cell order for a wind energy application in



February 2006.



The ultracapacitors are used for backup energy storage and power delivery in wind turbines ranging in



output up to 2.5 MW. Each of the turbines’ three blades has an independent braking and pitch adjustment



mechanism incorporating a bank of from 200 to 700 BOOSTCAP cells for backup power to ensure continuous



operation in the event of a power failure.



“Strong global demand for wind energy systems is driving increased demand for ultracapacitors, and we



are pleased that one of the world’s largest and most innovative wind turbine producers has selected our



BOOSTCAP products to enhance the performance and reliability of their systems,” Riedo said.



Industry sources reported that approximately 11,400 MW of new wind energy generation capacity was



installed in 2005, an increase of more than 40 percent from 2004. The worldwide installed base now stands at



approximately 60,000 MW, and industry sources estimate the value of the wind energy market is expected to



exceed $130 billion over the next five years. Riedo noted that MW class installations are expected to account for



an increasing share of new capacity, and said that ultracapacitors’ high reliability, robustness and long operating



lifetime have now been proven in daily operation over the past three years in wind farms around the world.



Maxwell is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative, cost-effective energy storage and



power delivery solutions. Our BOOSTCAP® ultracapacitor cells and multi-cell modules and POWERCACHE®



backup power systems provide safe and reliable power solutions for applications in consumer and industrial



electronics, transportation and telecommunications. Our CONDIS® high-voltage grading and coupling



capacitors help to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications



involving transport, distribution and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. Our radiation-mitigated



microelectronic products include power modules, memory modules and single board computers that incorporate



powerful commercial silicon for superior performance and high reliability in aerospace applications. For more



information, please visit www.maxwell.com.



Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this news release that are “forward-looking statements”



are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results



could differ materially because of factors such as:



• development and acceptance of products based on new technologies;



• demand for original equipment manufacturers’ products reaching anticipated levels;



• general economic conditions in the markets served by the company’s products;



• cost-effective manufacturing of new products;



• the impact of competitive products and pricing;



• risks and uncertainties involved in foreign operations, including the impact of currency



fluctuations;



• product liability or warranty claims in excess of our reserves.



-more-



MAXWELL RECEIVES LARGEST-EVER 3 MILLION-UNIT ULTRACAPACITOR ORDER



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For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Maxwell’s business, please



refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and



“Risk Factors” sections of our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and



quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Maxwell’s investor relations



department at (858) 503-3434 or at our investor relations website at http://www.maxwell.com/investors/secfiling.



asp .



All information in this release is as of December 6, 2006. The company undertakes no duty to update



any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s



expectations.









Contacts:Media & Investors: Michael Sund, +1 (858) 503-3233; Email: msund@maxwell.comSales & Technical: Dr. Adrian Schneuwly, +41 (0) 26 411 85 50; Email: aschneuwly@maxwell.com