Join us on Spain Solar Research Tour

Following last year’s German Solar Tour, 2008 promises another successful exploration into the development of the global solar market. This week-long tour, co-hosted by Ted Flanigan of EcoMotion and Johnny Weiss, Executive Director of Solar Energy International, will focus on complete immersion into Spain’s solar policy and expansion, with visits to industry headquarters and tours of remarkable solar PV and solar thermal sites and facilities.



Known for its huge wind-power industry, Spain has risen in the solar ranks to become the world’s fourth - and rising — producer of solar energy. Sign up for your chance to witness the effects of Spain’s remarkable Royal Decree 661/2007 Feed-in Tariff in one of the world’s most beautiful regions.



Visit the EcoMotion website for a 4-page trip overview and the complete agenda.



The preliminary cost is $3,695 for single; $5,565 for double. Prices exclude international transportation.



Reservations must be confirmed by August 22. Only a few places remain - call (949) 450-7154 now with questions and to reserve.