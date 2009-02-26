SolarPower Restoration Systems announces a multi-year purchase agreement of PV with SBM Solar

SolarPower Restoration Systems Inc, an innovative developer of building and roofing integrated photovoltaic application technologies announced today it has signed a multi-year, multi mega-watt purchase agreement with SBM Solar Inc.



Under the purchase agreement, SolarPower Restoration Systems plans to purchase SBM Solar modules over a two-year period starting this April. The SBM modules shall be delivered according to SolarPower Restoration Systems specifications for a new non-glass polymer surfaced composite panel and crystalline module design by SBM Solar for SolarPower’s SolarSeal Technologies’ licensed partners rapidly growing system requirements.



This supply agreement is an outgrowth of the strategic alliance formed earlier last year by both companies to develop and manufacture new building integrated photovoltaic systems (BIPV) for the commercial roofing and building product industries. Both companies plan to expand their cooperation to further speed the development and deployment of new highly efficient and low cost non-glass, polymer surfaced crystalline PV solar modules for roofing and building envelope systems.



Michael Gumm, CEO of SolarPower Restoration Systems stated, “We are very pleased to expand our supply chain relationship with SBM Solar Inc, which supports our growth for the rapidly expanding BIPV activities of SRS, in this case primarily the deployment of the SolarSeal Fan-Fold System for commercial roof applications.



We combine our SolarSeal Technologies’ BIPV systems with SBM Solar’s flexible and high quality manufacturing technologies for polymer surfaced crystalline solar modules, creating new high efficiency and cost effective BIPV application solutions. The close cooperation between our companies expands our opportunities to grow and compete effectively in the growing field of building integrated photovoltaic systems”



Dr. Osbert Cheung, founder of SBM Solar Inc. commented, “We are pleased SolarPower Restoration Systems has chosen us to be their primary non-glass, polymer surfaced solar module supplier. We are looking forward to new business opportunities with SolarPower’s partner companies who are licensing SolarSeal Technologies Systems from SolarPower. We look forward to creating new application uses of our SBM Solar modules with SolarPower”.



About SolarPower Restoration Systems, Inc

Creating architectural building surfaces that simultaneously protect the building envelope and produce clean renewable energy from the sun is and ongoing quest for the solar and building industries. SolarPower Restoration Systems provides the ideas, technologies and tools to create new solar energy products for the solar and building industries with SolarSeal Technologies’.



SolarSeal Technologies’ (patents pending) combines everyday building products and materials with crystalline silicon and thin film photovoltaic (PV),creating a new class of photovoltaic and PV/solar-thermal hybrid building surfaces known as building integrated (BIPV) or roofing integrated (RIPV) photovoltaics, creating new sustainable, environmentally friendly and efficient building surfaces with sacrificing comfort or economy.



For more information, please visit. http://www.solarpower-restoration.com



About SBM Solar, Inc

SBM Solar is an innovative photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer dedicated to providing high quality non-glass polymer surfaced solar modules for a wide range of project applications. Research and innovation are the core strengths of SBM and its products.



These strengths provide the differentiation and competitive edge necessary for success. SBM Solar’s proprietary non-glass technology and lamination process enables it to deliver one of the most lightweight, customizable and cost-effective mono/multi crystalline silicon PV modules in the industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.sbmsolar.com