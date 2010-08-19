Go Green with Solar Street Lights by illusions4real

Solar energy is energy produced by the sun. India has long days and plenty of sunshine, especially in the region of the Thar desert in Rajasthan. With abundant solar energy available, this area is attracting the attention of the Indian government for its research purposes. Solar energy in India is used to heat water for industrial and domestic also.



Solar Lighting allows rural families to extend their working day in the evening. Many villages where solar lights are installed see an increase in their levels of economic activity. Installation of solar lamps in villages allows businesses to operate during the evening. Sun King Solar Lantern improves literacy, because people can read more easily at night than they could by candlelight or lamplight.



Allows you to reduce local air pollution by the use of solar lanterns supplied by illusions4real. Using solar electric systems decreases the amount of local air pollution. With a reduce in the amount of kerosene used for lighting, there is an equivalent reduction in the amount of local pollution produced. The solar electrification in rural areas also reduces the amount of electricity needed from small diesel generators size.



Reduces kerosene -

Kerosene lamps are a serious fire hazard in the developing world, killing and injuring tens of thousands of people every year. Kerosene, diesel fuel and gasoline stored for lamps and small producers are also a threat to safety, while the solar electric light is entirely safe. Fumes from kerosene lamps in poorly ventilated houses are a serious health problem in much of the world where electric light is not available.



Solar Street Lights Features:





MNRE & MES Approved

Contains matrix of power LEDs

Secondary Optics: Suitable optical lens

Controller: Automatic dusk to Dawn operation mode

Ingress Protection: IP-65 (water and dust proof)

Life Span: More than 50,000 hours







You can mail us at info@illusions4real.com



For other and more information you can visit our web site http://www.illusions4real.com/solar-light.htm