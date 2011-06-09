Cleantech Law Partners Certified as B Corporation

San Francisco, CA; June 9, 2011 – Cleantech Law Partners, a boutique law firm that caters to the unique legal needs of renewable energy project developers and clean technology companies, announced today that it was certified as a B Corporation. B Corporations are a growing worldwide movement of for-profit companies voluntarily choosing to adhere to higher standards of corporate accountability, social responsibility, and environmental performance.



B Corporations, like Cleantech Law Partners, make business decisions that benefit society and the environment, not just shareholders. The B Corporation certification is offered by a nonprofit organization, called B Lab. Certified B Corporations must take and score an 80 or higher on the “B Impact Rating System” that assesses social and environmental performance. B Corporation members are also required to adopt the “B Corporation Legal Framework” designed to expand corporate transparency and accountability beyond what is required from traditional corporations.



Companies seeking B Certification is a fast-growing business trend. Cleantech Law Partners shares B Certification status with more than 400 companies, renowned for their leadership and best practices in corporate ethics and environmental responsibility.



Governments are readily taking notice of the movement. B Lab’s certification and legal framework served as the model for legislation codifying benefit-corporation status in Maryland, Vermont, New Jersey and Virginia. Lawmakers in several other states are considering similar business legislation.



“B Corporation certification is key to distinguish good companies from just good marketing,” said Jay Coen Gilbert, Cofounder of B Lab. “Cleantech Law Partners is one such company and a leader of the movement for a better way to do business. With their innovative legal practice and commitment to the triple bottom line, Cleantech Law Partners is setting a new standard for the legal industry.”



“Our clients are looking for legal advice from experienced lawyers who understand the cleantech industry and share common values about renewable energy, sustainability, and environmental consciousness,” said Jack Jacobs, CLP’s founder and managing partner. “We feel honored to be a member of a community of companies that use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.”



About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization dedicated to using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. B Lab drives systemic change through three interrelated initiatives: 1) building a community of Certified B Corporations to make it easier for all of us to tell the difference between “good companies” and just good marketing; 2) accelerating the growth of the impact investing asset class through use of B Lab’s GIIRS impact rating system by institutional investors; and 3) promoting legislation creating a new corporate form that meets higher standards of purpose, accountability and transparency. For more information: www.bcorporation.net



About Cleantech Law Partners

Cleantech Law Partners is a boutique law firm that caters to the unique legal needs of renewable energy project developers and cleantech companies. CLP guides clients through a variety of green projects, including: licensing wind farms, permitting solar energy systems, negotiating power purchase agreements, drafting land leases, reviewing corporate agreements, securing intellectual property rights, corporate sustainability policies, and managing financial transactions. CLP understands the complex legal and policy issues that affect green businesses around the world, and is committed to helping clients navigate the rapidly changing regulatory landscape. For more information: www.cleantechlawpartners.com