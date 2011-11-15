aleo solar AG and its partners provide Italian city with an attractive and safe investment, building a fully financed photovoltaic facility

Oldenburg, Prenzlau, 15 November 2011. aleo solar AG [ISIN: DE000A0JM634]supplied the Italian city of Vittorio Veneto with premium solar modules for a 1-Megawatt solar park as well as a complete financing service package. The city of Vittorio Veneto operates the solar power plant.



“Together with the installer and aleo-partner Ailita Engineering S.r.l. as well as the Bank BIIS - Banca Infrastrutture Innovazione e Sviluppo – we founded a special purpose vehicle in order to offer both a technical and a financial solution,” explained Giovanni Buogo, Sales Manager Europe at aleo solar AG. Vittorio Veneto’s Mayor, Mr Gianantonio Da Re states: “For us as a public institution, secure financing and a cooperation with reliable partners were in the forefront of the tendering process and the project: aleo solar and its partners provided quality both in terms of products, as well as service in the different phases of the project.



The solar park has been feeding green electricity into the public grid since May 2011. aleo partner Ailita Engineering S.r.l. ensured the professional installation of the modules and construction took less than two months. The plant is expected to generate an annual yield of 1,200,000 to 1,250,000 kilowatt hours.



The Company



aleo solar AG produces and distributes premium solar modules and systems for the international photovoltaic market. Since 2009, the Bosch Group has owned a majority of aleo solar AG (DE000A0JM634), which was originally founded in 2001 and has been listed on the stock exchange since 2006. As a premium manufacturer with 1005 employees, aleo solar maintains a strong global presence with subsidiaries active in all important photovoltaic markets. Its main plant in Prenzlau, Germany and two additional plants in Spain and China provide the aleo solar group with an annual production capacity of 390 megawatts by the end of 2011. In 2010, the company’s turnover amounted to € 553,5 million.