Freedom Solar completes new projects for iconic local business Alamo Candy Company

Freedom Solar completed a 100.8-kilowatt solar array comprised of 280 panels on the rooftop of Alamo Candy's popular retail shop at 2738 Blanco Rd. and an 86.4-kilowatt system comprised of 240 panels on the company's office at 1149 W. Hildebrand Ave.



The retail storefront's solar array will offset 73 percent of Alamo Candy's energy needs, and the office's solar array will offset 100 percent of the building's energy needs. Each system will pay for itself in roughly five years. Over the 25-year guaranteed lifetime of the systems, Alamo Candy Company will save a combined total of nearly $750K.Combined, Alamo Candy's solar arrays will produce 271,606 kilowatt-hours of electricity each year—the equivalent of 70 tons of waste being recycled instead of landfilled or 22,745 gallons of gasoline consumed.Kyle Frazier, director of sales for Freedom Solar, says: "Alamo Candy has built a name for itself carrying hard-to-find candies that its customers aren't able to get anywhere else. They have exactly what you're looking for, no matter how rare it is. This is how Freedom Solar approaches each and every one of its new solar projects— designing the system to fit the customer's unique needs. We're also one of the few Central Texas companies that carry SunPower panels."Alamo Candy's solar projects feature 327-watt high-efficiency SunPower solar panels, which are the most efficient available today and unmatched in reliability with an expected useful life of more than 40 years. Freedom Solar is a SunPower Master Dealer, the only company with that distinction in Texas."More and more business owners like Alamo Candy Company are looking at their energy needs with a long-term perspective. Solar reduces long-term operating costs and paves the way for businesses to be more profitable and environmentally friendly. Alamo Candy has joined a growing list of visionary companies that have the foresight to plan ahead for the future of their businesses, customers and employees, and our environment," says Frazier.Felix and Juana Samame, co-founders, and current president and vice president of Alamo Candy Company, say: "As our veteran-owned family business continues to grow, we are excited to also be a part of the growing energy conservation effort in San Antonio. We strongly believe switching to solar energy, with the help of Freedom Solar, is just one more way we can better serve our customers, employees, and hometown."To date, Freedom Solar has completed thousands of residential and commercial installations in Texas for clients including Whole Foods, Tejas Rodeo, and CubeSmart, among others.