Inspire Launches Do The Bright Thing to Empower Our Next Generation of Cleantech Leaders

By 2030, cleantech jobs are expected to exceed 24 million worldwide. For each new job added, we can stop 12,436 metric tons of CO2 from being released into our atmosphere. Job training and preparation are imperative in the successful shift to renewables, and ultimately, a more sustainable future. As an organization committed to building a brighter energy future, we have made it our goal to maximize the impact of our community, our members, our partners, and our employees.



Today, we are proud to launch Do The Bright Thing, a new program focused on empowering our next generation of cleantech leaders. Do The Bright Thing partners with nonprofits and businesses to educate, mentor, and create cleantech career opportunities for those who want to tackle climate change and important environmental issues. Starting today, we're donating $1 for every new Inspire member to help support cleantech education."To truly prepare for a brighter energy future, we need to groom our next generation of leaders," said Patrick Maloney, our Founder and CEO. "Through Do The Bright Thing, we hope to strengthen cleantech education and mentorship in local communities, expand global opportunities, and accelerate job growth. Careers in this field can become just as attractive as ones in programming or engineering."Do The Bright Thing's mission is to accelerate cleantech education and mentorship across the globe, with an emphasis on underserved individuals. We hope to reach people in every city, town, and community and plan to explore and develop new partnerships as the program grows."Do The Bright Thing represents a unique opportunity to collaborate with like-minded organizations and mentor those interested in advancing cleantech," said Liz Ludwig, our Chief Product and Marketing Officer. "For the clean energy economy to truly reach its potential, we need to bridge the gap between climate awareness and climate action. Now, every Inspire member will play a part in helping us make that happen, just by signing up."To learn more about Do The Bright Thing, including how to get involved, please visit www.dothebrightthing.org.If you are an organization that is interested in being part of the Do The Bright Thing movement, contact the team at info@dothebrightthing.org.