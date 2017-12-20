Solar Frontier Achieves World Record Thin-Film Solar Cell Efficiency of 22.9%

Tokyo, December 20, 2017 - Solar Frontier K.K., the world's largest provider of CIS solar energy solutions, has set a new world record for thin-film solar cell efficiency. In joint research with the National Research and Development Agency's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) of Japan, Solar Frontier achieved 22.9% conversion efficiency on a 1cm2 cell using its CIS technology. Independently verified by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) in November, this record achieved 0.3 percentage points over the current world record of 22.6% that was set by the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) in February 2016.



This achievement was made through such technologies as CIS absorber engineering and enhanced surface treatment of the absorber layer, which demonstrate the steady progression of Solar Frontier's thin-film technology. Solar Frontier expresses its gratitude to everyone for their cooperation in achieving this record, namely NEDO and AIST.By making use of its research and development results in company production sites, Solar Frontier will continue to deliver a high level of actual output volume and competitive power generation costs to all of its customers. Solar Frontier will build on the results that it has had here as it pursues the potential of CIS thin-film solar panels and provide a cleaner, comfortable life for all.About Solar FrontierSolar Frontier is the world's largest provider of CIS solar panels, system solutions and services. Our solar panel technology delivers economical and environmental advantages in real-world conditions - where it counts - and our solutions range from innovative rooftop systems to professional power plant development services. We harness the power of the sun to provide a cleaner, more comfortable life for all.Solar Frontier K.K. is a 100% owned subsidiary of Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. (TYO:5002) ("Solar Frontier") and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Visit http://www.solar-frontier.com/eng/ or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. You can now find our latest corporate video on YouTube.