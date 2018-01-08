Sharpell Technologies Recognized as a CES 2018 Eureka Park Climate Change Innovator

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (SPECIAL TO CES 2018 - Sands, Hall G - 51083) The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced that Sharpell Technologies has been recognized as a CES Eureka Park Climate Change Innovator. A CTA-selected committee of climate change and industry experts selected winners based on submissions that show the most greenhouse gases (GHG) reduction potential. Eureka Park is where more than 800 startups connect with buyers, suppliers, manufacturers, investors and media during CES 2018 taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada USA from Tuesday, January 9 - Friday, January 12, 2018.



ReadyPack Lite battery packs use lithium iron phosphate cells but its primary use is for Puerto Rico. With donations via YouCaring.com/energize-puerto-rico , Sharpell Technologies will send 200 ReadyPack Lite packs that are fully rechargeable with a solar panel in as little as 6.5 hours. This will supply sustainable and plentiful electricity for each home for the next 20 years+.

The Sharpell Technologies team is collaborating with community leaders and partnering with non-profit oganizations who realize the turmoil that surrounds these families in Puerto Rico. Our mission at Sharepll Technologies is not only to restore power to the communities of Puerto Rico, but to establish a safe environment for families to heal and return to normalcy. Please take the time to share this or make a monetary donation to help restore energy and make a difference to families in need.

Sharpell Technologies was recognized for its use of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cells in stationary energy storage systems. If widely adopted, using an eco-friendly based LFP cell and combining with the storage potential for use with renewable energy facilities, would reduce the nation's carbon footprint by 70%.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the United States emitted 5,162 metric tons of CO2 in 2016 due to energy consumption, and as the rise of electric vehicles takes place, that energy consumption is expected to increase. Renewable energy reduces that large carbon footprint; however, energy that is not used or stored is wasted. Battery storage facilities allow renewable energy to be stored and used at a later time, but the carbon footprint for batteries needs to be reduced.

"Reducing battery carbon footprints is vital to making a cleaner future," said Zachary Sharpell, President of Sharpell Technologies. "We see the ideal future of energy generation and storage coming from renewable energy and batteries, respectively."

The CES Eureka Park Climate Change Innovators Program highlights the leadership and innovation of consumer technology startups in combatting climate change. CES 2018 Innovators will be recognized during Sustainability Day on January 11, 2018 as part of the CES conference.

Sharpell Technologies designs, manufactures, and tests battery packs for the automotive, aerospace, defense, and energy storage sectors using tailored cell chemistry, proprietary ballistic grade protection, and the methodology of creating the most advanced battery packs ever. The Sharpell team envisions a future where its batteries provide more efficient and ecologically friendly solutions to consumers and businesses around the globe. Visit http://www.sharpelltech.com for more information.

Sharpell Technologies is currently raising funds to restore power to 200 families in Puerto Rico devastated by Hurricane Maria. Be part of the team that brings power back to Puerto Rico: https://www.youcaring.com/energize-puerto-rico