Antaisolar achieved accumulative 1GW solar racking shipment in 2017

Established in 2006, Antaisolar is committed to the manufacture of aluminum profiles over the past years. In 2007，Antai( Antaisolar's headquarter)further expanded its PV industry chain business to the development and construction of solar plants, including one-stop turnkey project of consulting, design, system integration ,operation and maintenance. As one of the most competitive suppliers of diversified aluminum applications, Antai Advanced into the business of building aluminum profiles, and expanded aluminum production base to successfully operate the production and sales of aluminum formwork system.



Combined with its own advantages, the integration of multi-party resources, Antai has got a certain achievements as follows:(1) Solar mounting systems: Accumulative solar mounts shipment about 1GW in 2017, providing solar solutions for global PV power plants.(2) Solar plant EPC services: Nearly 10MW solar power stations of various types developed and built in 2017.(3) Aluminum formwork systems: 30,000 square meters of aluminum formwork system sold.