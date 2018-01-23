Parks Associates: 12% of U.S. Broadband Households Plan to Buy Solar Panels in 2018





DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New energy research announced today by Parks Associates reveals 12% of U.S. broadband households that do not currently have solar PV panels are likely to purchase them in the next year. The IoT research firm notes the most popular energy-efficiency equipment for 2018 is a backup generator, with 19% of current non-owners planning to make this purchase.Parks Associates: Energy Efficient Solutions: Purchase IntentionsParks Associates: Energy Efficient Solutions: Purchase IntentionsParks Associates will present smart energy research and lead discussions on utility strategies to increase and leverage consumer interest in these solutions at the ninth-annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 19-21, at the Omni Austin Downtown in Austin, Texas. The event features keynotes from ITRON and Meritage Homes and features expert discussions on new growth opportunities for energy providers in the residential markets."Energy efficiency enables utilities to utilize incentives to establish a position in the smart home market," said Tom Kerber, Director, IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "We will explore their opportunities and trends in consumer demand in depth at Smart Energy Summit."Smart Energy Summit features two key sessions on February 20 focused on new opportunities for energy providers in home energy management and beyond.Speakers for "Energy Providers: Defining the Role in Home Energy Management":Prateek Chakravarty, Head, International Sales and Customer Success, BidgelyChris DeSchamp, Director Customer Solutions Development, VectrenDebbie Kimberly, VP, Customer Energy Solutions, Austin EnergyKevin Klages, SVP, Mass Markets, ConstellationManoj Kumar, CEO, PowerleySpeakers for "Energy Providers: Opportunities beyond Energy Management":Kari Binley, Expert Product Manager, Pacific Gas and ElectricMark Cosby, Director, Business Development, Westar EnergyDeb Merril, Co-CEO, Just EnergyAlton Martin, Co-Founder/Chief Evangelist, Trusource LabsWayne Morrison, Principal, Emerging Technologies, ReliantConference sponsors include Tendril, Rapid Response, Affinegy, Alarm.com, Austin Energy, Bidgely, Carrier, Innotrail, Powerley, Trusource Labs, The Weather Company, Whisker Labs, and the Z-Wave Alliance.Conference supporters include ACEEE, AltEnergyMag.com, Antenna, B2 Group, Best SEOs, Best Web Design Agencies, CIOReview, Conference Guru, Crowd Reviews, Green Button Alliance, Homeenergy.org, HomeGrid Forum, Hometoys, Innovation & Tech Today, ISE Magazine, Internet of Things Consortium, KNXtoday, LonMark International, Market Publishers, oneM2M, OpenADR Alliance, Open Connectivity Foundation, PLMA, Predicting our Future, Smart Grid Today, Telco Professionals, TREIA, Utility Dive, Visibility Magazine, and Wi-Fi Alliance.Parks Associates is accepting press pass requests for Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer at www.parksassociates.com/ses-presspass. More information about the Smart Energy Summit is available at www.SES2018.com. To speak with an analyst or request specific research data, contact Julia Homier at Julia.homier@parksassociates.com or 972-996-0214.About Smart Energy SummitSmart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the changing role of utilities to help empower consumers with solutions to save energy in the home. The event addresses the potential benefits of incorporating smart products into energy efficiency and DR programs and the opportunities across converging ecosystems for the market for energy solutions, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services.The Smart Energy Summit focuses on identifying new strategies that utilities and other providers can leverage connectivity as a result of the adoption of new consumer technologies. Research analysts, thought leaders, and industry executives present and discuss business strategies, case studies, partnership opportunities, and consumer research that utilities, service providers, retailers, and manufacturers can use to expand and monetize their energy offerings.Follow the event at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy18. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.ses2018.com.