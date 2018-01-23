SMA Enters into Purchase Agreement to be Supplier for Sunrun

Niestetal/Rocklin, Calif., January 23, 2018â€”SMA America, the U.S. subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92), has officially entered into a purchase agreement with Sunrun, one of the top residential solar installers in the industry, to be a key supplier for residential PV solutions. The partnership is a testament to SMA's renewed focus on the residential market in the U.S. and its new, cutting-edge technology for residential PV systems, storage and home energy management.



More Headlines Articles

"We are honored and excited to enter into this long-term partnership with Sunrun," said Pierre-Pascal Urbon, CEO of SMA Solar Technology AG. "SMA is committed to building on its reliable Sunny Boy-US line of inverters and developing the best possible technology for the residential market, which continues to be an essential component of the U.S. solar industry. We look forward to providing everything from smart inverters to home energy management and residential storage solutions for Sunrun and its customers."SMA will supply Sunrun with Sunny Boy-US inverters, SMA's Power+ Solution and Sunny Boy Storage-US inverters as one of several preferred inverter vendors."Residential solar and storage will increasingly become a key contributor to America's future energy system. As households adopt our Brightbox home battery service, we want to ensure they are enabled with the industry-leading and smart technology," said Lynn Jurich, Sunrun Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. "Sunrun selected SMA as a key supplier because of its long history of reliable and high-quality products, as well as the company's ongoing pursuit of the best and most advanced inverter technology."In recent months, SMA has unveiled several new developments in residential solar technology. For example, all Sunny Boy inverters are now equipped with SMA Smart Connected, a new, state-of-the-art service technology for automatic monitoring. Additionally, the Power+ Solution combines the proven Sunny Boy-US inverter with the TS4-R Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) to create a solution that cost-effectively optimizes residential PV systems and ensures higher energy yields. And, using intelligent inverter technology with Sunny Boy-US inverters and Sunny Boy Storage inverters, SMA can create smart homes where homeowners can produce and manage their energy to match their needs. SMA has also remained a pioneer for safety and reliability, having its Sunny Boy-US line of inverters certified to the latest UL 1741 SA standard ahead of state requirements.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around â‚¬1 billion in 2016 is the global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 20 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,000 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.