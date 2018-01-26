HellermannTyton White Paper Sheds Light on Solar Wire Management

MILWAUKEE - Solar fastener leader HellermannTyton has developed a white paper to address one of



the most frequently asked questions regarding solar wire management: Which is better - plastic or metal?"Plastic or Metal? How Wire Management Materials Impact the Lifespan of Solar PV Installations"will help solar designers and installers make informed decisions that result in safer, longer lasting solarinstallations.The report includes a primer on different plastic compounds that demonstrate longer life in the menacingsolar environment.In addition, "Plastic or Metal" covers:• Metal component design and which factors help determine correct application.• Engineered plastic wire management and the design considerations that affect lifespan.• Choosing the correct material to match the hazard and environment of a solar site.• Why plastic-coated metals can actually create hazardous conditions."Customers truly drive innovation in wire management, and it's important to give them a deeperunderstanding of a critical part of the installation and operation of any solar system," saidHellermannTyton Product Marketing Manager Nick Korth. "Our solar team is constantly educating theindustry on best practices for safety and how to drive down ownership and maintenance costs. This whitepaper represents the first consolidation of that insight."HellermannTyton is known throughout the solar market for its leadership in wire management,identification and code compliance education.Download "Plastic or Metal? How Wire Management Materials Impact the Lifespan of Solar PVInstallations" at www.hellermann.tyton.com/solarwhitepaper.# # #About HellermannTytonHellermannTyton is a global leader in cable management and protection products, identification systems and networkconnectivity solutions. Its systems and solutions are specified by major manufacturers and contractors in theautomotive, electrical, data communications, truck/heavy equipment, renewable energy and related industries. Thecompany's engineered solutions and innovative products are designed and constructed to meet the strictest qualitystandards while delivering reliable implementation at the lowest cost. HellermannTyton operates in 37 countries, withNorth American headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.www.hellermann.tyton.com