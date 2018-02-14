DevonWay expands international footprint in 2018

DevonWay, a leading provider of on-demand Work, Quality, and Safety Management software, announces three large new international customers.



More Headlines Articles

Nawah Energy Company of the United Arab Emirates, EDF Energy of the United Kingdom, and a large engineering company in continental Europe will be using DevonWay's technology to improve regulatory compliance and digitize existing manual processes.EDF Energy expects to achieve millions of pounds in annual savings once DevonWay's solution is rolled out fleet-wide. Keith Jackson, EDF Energy's Work Optimization Manager, said: "After a competitive RFP process, we've finished our pilot with DevonWay and confirmed a 2018-2020 fleet-wide rollout of their Electronic Work Package, which will move thousands of paper procedures to mobile devices. This will help us operate as efficiently as possible, as well as encourage future innovation."Nawah Energy, which will operate and maintain the UAE's first nuclear generating stations, selected DevonWay as the technology underpinning its Corrective Action Program, which is a critical component of a robust safety culture. "As we diversify and transform our sources of energy, our goal is to be world leaders in the safe and reliable production of electricity," said Hasna Al Blooshi, Nawah's Director of Nuclear Performance Improvement. "To do that you need the best technology available on the market, and we feel that DevonWay is the right partner to help us achieve our objectives."To support these and future international customers, DevonWay plans to establish an office in Munich, and has named Scott Brenner, a long-time member of the management team as Vice President of DevonWay EMEA.As digital transformation spending is expected to hit $1.7 trillion in 2018, DevonWay's aim is to be the software vendor of choice for any large, complex, regulated organization wishing to automate and improve its operations through the application of modern mobile and web technologies.Chris Moustakas, President & CEO at DevonWay, said: "As well as strong domestic growth, international opportunities are continuously emerging as more organizations look to modernize their operational processes. Our industry expertise, as well as our ability to run in any cloud or on-premise environment, means that our international customers can have the best technology, without worrying about where their data is stored."It was a great 2017 and these new projects demonstrate that 2018 is set to be even more exciting as more and more organizations look to transform their businesses."About DevonWayFounded in San Francisco in 2005, DevonWay is a leading provider of Work, Quality, and Safety Management software to global customers in industries as diverse as energy, government, life sciences, engineering, and construction. By combining flexibility with ease of use, DevonWay's browser-based solutions and mobile apps help high-reliability organizations transform, digitize, and continuously improve their operations. For more information, visit www.devonway.com.