SMA to Showcase Improved Power+ Solution with U.S. Road Show

ROCKLIN, Calif., February 14, 2018—SMA will kick off a nationwide road show on March 6, 2018, to showcase an improved Power+ Solution, which builds on SMA's already simple, high-performance and cost-effective MLPE solution to provide even more speed and simplicity.



"We are eager to share the improvements of the new and improved Power+ Solution with installers," said Brad Dore, director of marketing for SMA America. "We know they are looking for faster installation and fewer components, which is exactly what this solution delivers. They can look forward to a firsthand look at the solution and insight from SMA's experts."The New Speed of Solar Tour will feature hands-on training, one-on-one discussions with SMA's sales and technical team members and valuable information on the new solution.Stops on the road show will take place in partnership with SMA Authorized Distributors, and will include:• March 6: Forth Worth, Texas, with TPS• March 14: Orlando, Fla., with Gexpro; with special guest Aurora Solar• March 27: Bakersfield, Calif., with AEE• March 28: Chino, Calif., with Soligent• March 29: San Diego, Calif., with CED Greentech; with special guest Aurora Solar• April 5: Raleigh, N.C., with WESCO• April 10: Hauppauge, N.Y., with WESCO; with special guest Aurora Solar• April 10: Denver, Colo., with BayWa• April 11: Secaucus, N.J., with Allied• April 12: Pennsauken, N.J., Krannich; with special guest Aurora Solar• April 12: Phoenix, Ariz., with WESCO• April 17: Enfield, Conn., with CED Greentech; with special guest Aurora Solar• April 20: Brockton, Mass., with NorthEast Electrical; with special guest Aurora Solar• April 24: San Leandro, Calif., with CED Greentech; with special guest Aurora Solar• April 24: Rochester, N.Y., with CED Greentech• April 25: West Sacramento, Calif., with PROINSO• April 26: Rocklin, Calif., with AEE• April 27: Ontario, B.C., with FrankensolarSelect stops will also feature expert instruction from Aurora Solar. Aurora Solar provides powerful software for solar sales and design and is trusted by solar industry leaders around the world as a leading authority on design and quoting systems.Coinciding with the introduction of the improved Power+ Solution, SMA is also announcing the extension of its Power+ Payday rebate program. Installers can now receive a $50 pre-paid debit reward card for each Power+ Solution that is installed and registered in Sunny Portal through July 31, 2018. Installers can submit a Power+ Payday rebate claim here.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around €1 billion in 2016 is the global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 20 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by approximately 1,000 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index. www.SMA-America.com