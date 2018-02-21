Highview Power and SNC-Lavalin Announce Collaboration to Deploy Liquid Air Energy Storage

NEW YORK - February 21, 2018 - Highview Power, a leader in true long duration energy storage solutions, announced today that it will be collaborating with SNC-Lavalin to deploy energy storage solutions for utility-scale applications in North America. This alliance between the liquid air energy storage (LAES) innovator and one of the leading professional services and project management companies in the world will also be able to address the rapidly growing utility-scale energy storage market that is expected to be worth over $3.6 billion by 2025 according to Navigant Research.



"Highview has invested considerable time and effort vetting potential engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) partners and we could not be more thrilled to be working with a firm of SNC-Lavalin's caliber," said Highview Power CEO Gareth Brett. "They have an impressive track record of utility-scale energy project deployments and we're very confident in their ability to deliver sustainable, reliable, low cost LAES solutions that will have an expected operational lifespan of 30 to 40 years."Highview and SNC-Lavalin will be focused on developing and executing LAES projects in the United States and Canada that satisfy long duration energy storage requirements for utilities, independent power producers (IPP), and other energy companies. The partners will mutually provide comprehensive project development services including: all engineering, estimating, modeling, procurement, project management, construction, commissioning, and ongoing operations and maintenance (O&M)."Long duration energy storage such as Highview's LAES is one of the key technologies that will enable our utility and large industrial facility clients to maximize the value of their renewable energy investments through increased levels of integration with the grid," said Marie-Claude Dumas, President, Clean Power at SNC-Lavalin. "We look forward to working together by applying our engineering, construction management and project financing expertise to successfully deploy liquid air energy storage systems across North America."Highview Power's proprietary LAES technology is based on the principle of air liquefaction, which enables the easy storage of gases in cryogenic liquid form. The process involves a 700-fold expansion in volume from liquid back to gas, which releases the stored energy, powering turbines and generating electricity. This enables Highview's system to store energy in increments measured in days rather than hours, at half the cost of lithium-ion batteries, and while releasing zero emissions in the process. It utilizes long-proven technology with a system lifespan of over 30 years.About Highview PowerHighview Power is a designer and developer of true long duration energy storage solutions for utilities and distributed power systems. The company's proprietary technology uses liquid air as the storage medium and its custom designed Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES) solutions can deliver anywhere from 10MW/40MWh to more than 200MW/1.2GWh of energy. LAES has been developed using proven components from mature industries to deliver pumped-hydro capabilities without geographical constraints and it can be configured to convert waste heat and cold to power. For more information, please visit: www.highview-power.comAbout SNC-LavalinFounded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees are proud to build what matters. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions - including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance - to clients in oil and gas, mining and metallurgy, infrastructure and power. On July 3, 2017, SNC-Lavalin acquired Atkins, one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies. www.snclavalin.com# # #Media Contact for Highview Power:Wendy PrabhuMercom CommunicationsHighviewPower@MercomCapital.com1.512.215.4452www.mercomcapital.comMedia Contact for SNC-Lavalin:Ken ChiuSenior Advisor, External Communications416-252-5315, ext. 54541ken.chiu@snclavalin.com