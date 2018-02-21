PetersenDean Roofing & Solar Names SolarEdge and LG Chem as Preferred Suppliers as Battery Storage Moves Forward

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetersenDean Roofing & Solar, the nation's largest privately held solar and roofing company, has joined forces with SolarEdge, a global leader in PV inverters, power optimizers, and module-level monitoring services, and LG Chem, the global leader in lithium-ion batteries. By offering the combination of SolarEdge and LG Chem solutions, PetersenDean Roofing & Solar will offer homeowners an affordable path to solar ownership and energy storage.



"At SolarEdge, our mission is to lead the way in providing smart, renewable energy for people everywhere"Tweet thisSolarEdge will supply an intelligent inverter solution that maximizes power generation at the individual PV module level. This solution includes StorEdge technology, which manages PV production, consumption, and both on-grid and backup storage to help increase energy independence for PetersenDean's residential installations. LG Chem will provide the Residential Energy Storage Unit (RESU) 10H 9.8 kWh battery pack, which is compatible with SolarEdge and uses the same technology that has been used in other LG Chem applications."Technology has significantly evolved over the years—especially with batteries and inverters. PetersenDean is proud to offer these two well-trusted brands to customers," said Jim Petersen, president and CEO of PetersenDean Roofing & Solar. "Both of these companies' commitment to technology, coupled with efficient and high-quality manufacturing processes produces solutions that exhibit the highest levels of safety, performance, and reliability."Providing PetersenDean customers with intelligently managed energy storage from reliable companies, this solution helps meet an important goal for PetersenDean, which installs about 2,000 solar and roof systems each month nationally."During the last few years, our customers have been asking us for better home energy storage solutions. While some systems only function when the grid goes down, others only work to help limit grid use in moments when their solar system is not producing the amount of energy needed to power their home. By combining SolarEdge's StorEdge solution with LG Chem batteries, customers can enjoy both options by managing and monitoring PV and battery status through a single platform. It provides the peace of mind that when the grid goes down, they'll still have power backup," said Petersen.Petersen added that customers will save substantially in the long term. "Storage systems such as this help customers improve their system payback by increasing the amount of PV energy they consume. They can store excess solar and draw from it when needed. This avoids unnecessary fees and taxes, while giving them the flexibility in an ever-changing utility landscape."LG Chem is the global leader in lithium-ion batteries with a market-leading position in advanced batteries for grid-scale, residential storage and automotive applications. Its lithium ion battery technology is the product of 23 years of experience in the development and production of mobile batteries and large format batteries for automotive and energy storage systems. For residential storage applications, LG Chem is using the same technology that has been used in its utility-scale projects.Linh Tran, Sales Manager of LG Chem, said, "With the growth and advancement of residential storage batteries, we are pleased to team up with a leading installer, PetersenDean, specializing in new residential and commercial construction in the US market."Supporting increased PV proliferation, the SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, smart energy management, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. SolarEdge's solutions address a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations."At SolarEdge, our mission is to lead the way in providing smart, renewable energy for people everywhere," stated Peter Mathews, North America General Manager for SolarEdge. "As the largest inverter company supplying the U.S. residential market, we're pleased that our technology is part of PetersenDean Roofing & Solar's product offering. This represents another step forward in bringing smart solar energy solutions to consumers nationwide."PetersenDean is the nation's largest privately held solar and roofing company and known for its mission to source as many tried and true Tier 1 roofing and solar products, many of which are manufactured in the United States. Along with Mission Solar Energy, PetersenDean's solar system includes Buy-American-Act-compliant panels, inverters and racking installed by the construction company's national workforce.About PetersenDean Roofing & SolarFounded in 1984 by Jim Petersen, PetersenDean is the largest, full-service, privately-held roofing and solar company in the United States. Specializing in new residential and commercial construction, PetersenDean works with some of the nation's largest builders and developers. With more than a million roofs under its belt, the Fremont, Calif.-based company employs 3,000 workers and operates in seven states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas. Please visit http://www.petersendean.com/ for more details.About LG ChemLG Chem is one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers with a market-leading position in advanced batteries for grid-scale, residential storage and automotive applications. Our advanced lithium ion battery technology is the product of 23 years of experience in the development and production of mobile batteries and large format batteries for automotive and energy storage systems (ESS). LG Chem's commitment to technology leadership coupled with efficient and high-quality manufacturing processes produces batteries that exhibit the highest levels of safety, performance and reliability. For more information, please visit www.LGChem.com.