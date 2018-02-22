SolarEdge to Offer StorEdge with Power Backup for European Markets

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global smart energy leader, is launching its StorEdge® Solution with power backup for European PV markets.



Based on a single inverter SolarEdge's StorEdge is a DC coupled storage solution that allows home owners to gain energy independence and stay powered even when grid power is down. With StorEdge, unused solar energy is stored in a battery and used when needed to maximize self-consumption and reduce electric bills. StorEdge also supports Time-of-Use management, which promotes energy consumption when electric demand from the grid is low (off-peak rates) and lower consumption when demand is high (peak rates). The backup function allows homeowners to store solar energy and use it during electric outages to power pre-selected devices."By adding this feature to our already popular StorEdge solution, SolarEdge now enables homeowners to easily and cost-effectively include backup power in their PV plus storage system," stated Alfred Karlstetter, General Manager of SolarEdge Europe. "This provides homeowners with the peace of mind that that they will be able to power important devices during electric power outages."The StorEdge backup solution will be included in SolarEdge's 2018 pan-European innovation tour for PV installers taking place February-March. In the roadshow, SolarEdge will present a wide range of new solutions, including its extended range of commercial inverters and compact residential solution for small roofs with 4-8 modules.About SolarEdge Technologies:SolarEdge provides an intelligent inverter solution that has changed the way power is harvested and managed in solar photovoltaic systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter system maximizes power generation at the individual PV module-level while lowering the cost of energy produced by the solar PV system. Supporting increased PV proliferation, the SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, smart energy management, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. SolarEdge's solutions address broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge is online at http://www.solaredge.com