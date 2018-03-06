IGS Energy Partners with GRID Alternatives to Extend Solar to Underserved Communities

OAKLAND, California, March 6, 2018 - IGS Energy announced a new multi-year partnership with GRID Alternatives, the nation's largest non-profit solar installer, building on previous support for the organization and its mission. The expansion of this important partnership builds on each company's mission to extend clean, affordable solar energy to more communities throughout the United States and abroad.



IGS will support GRID Alternatives through a donation of $300,000 over the next three years, supporting GRID's work to bring solar to over 1,500 families and train more than 4,000 individuals annually. In addition, IGS employees will travel to Nicaragua with GRID to participate in rural electrification projects through GRID's International Program.IGS Impact, the community investment programming of the IGS Family of Companies, is an extension of IGS' purpose- driven culture. Through IGS Impact, the company partners with non-profit organizations to make transformational change in the communities where IGS employees and customers work and live. Company and Foundation programs focus on creating positive change in the areas of energy sustainability and social enterprise.In October 2016, IGS launched an internal philanthropic initiative called IGS Impact Renewable Energy Corps to bring solar power to rural off-grid communities in Nicaragua, providing electricity for schools, health clinics, farms, and homes. Through the IGS Impact Renewable Energy Corps, two groups of employees over the past two years traveled to rural Nicaragua with GRID Alternatives' International Program, where they worked alongside villagers to bring renewable electricity to off-grid communities."Sharing the same desire to ensure that all communities have access to energy is extremely important to us," said Scott White, CEO of the IGS family of companies. "Our employees have a passion for giving back and we are excited to extend our support to underserved communities in the United States with the cost-saving benefits of solar and valuable hands-on experience for our employees through IGS Impact.""Multi-year partnerships like IGS' help us bring the benefits of solar - financial savings, job opportunities, and a clean, renewable energy source - to families and communities that would not otherwise have access," said Erica Mackie, GRID Alternatives CEO and co-founder. "We're grateful for IGS' support."About the IGS Family of CompaniesWith nearly 30 years of experience in the energy industry, the IGS family of companies provides the following to over one million customers across the country: natural gas, electricity, and home protection products; power generation solutions off the grid; clean, domestic alternative fueling options; and solar solutions. The company focuses on empowering consumers to make choices that best fit their energy needs. Their community investment program, IGS Impact, provides employees with opportunities to get involved with causes that are meaningful to both the company and to them personally. To learn more, visit http://www.igs.com.