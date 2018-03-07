Intersolar Summit USA East Spotlights Innovations Across Solar and Energy Storage in NYC

NEW YORK, March 7, 2018 - Intersolar and ees North America 2018, the premier solar and energy storage events in North America, today announced the full conference program schedule for the sister conference, Intersolar and ees Summit USA East, taking place April 4 in New York City. The one-day event, now in its sixth year, will feature a speaker line-up of the industry's best and brightest, including David Sandbank of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and Jigar Shah of Generate Capital. With its strong regional focus, the must-attend conference features two educational tracks and will discuss upcoming trends within the solar, energy storage and smart energy industries.



"The Intersolar and ees Summit USA East has become a must-attend event for regional and international solar stakeholders looking to capitalize on the growing market opportunity on the United States' East Coast," said Jigar Shah, president and co-founder of Generate Capital. "It gives attendees an unparalleled opportunity to learn from in-depth, insightful presentations on market policy, business climate, financing tools, and other topics integral to the industry."Intersolar and ees Summit USA East connects solar and energy storage innovators from across the East Coast and provides a unique platform that nurtures industry growth in the heart of one of the country's leading clean energy markets. More than 400 solar and energy storage professionals will gather at this year's event at the Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan in New York. Featuring premier networking sessions and social events that foster long-lasting business relationships, the event provides a key platform for executives to connect in-person.The state of New York has been a beacon for the clean energy economy, contributing 146,000 workers into the sector. Governor Cuomo recently announced that the state's solar industry has increased by over 1000 percent over a six-year period. Under his leadership, the state has launched the Clean Energy Standard, targeting 50 percent of all electricity to be generated by renewables by 2030. It also released the Reforming the Energy Vision (REV) strategy as a framework to build a clean, resilient and affordable energy system.This year's plenary session is titled "What's Next for Solar & Energy Storage in the U.S.? Synergizing Perspectives of Policy Makers, Opinion Leaders & Key Industry Players." During the panel, renewable energy leaders including David Sandbank, NY-Sun director, NYSERDA; Michael Eckhart, managing director, global head of environmental finance, corporate and investment banking, Citigroup, Inc.; and David Pringle, environmental advocate, will discuss the impact of the political climate on the clean energy sector and discuss ways in which the industry can continue to flourish.Following the plenary discussion, Intersolar and ees Summit USA East will break into separate solar and energy storage conference tracks, providing attendees with access to comprehensive, detailed discussions with experts that are tailored to each respective industry."We are incredibly proud to host Intersolar and ees Summit USA East this year. Every year, our event reflects the changing market landscape and the industry's progress," said Florian Wessendorf, managing director of Solar Promotion International GmbH. "Full of industry leaders and influencers, the summit features unparalleled educational opportunities for our attendees who are looking to maintain momentum in 2018."Registration is open now for all interested parties. Loyal attendees of Intersolar and ees North America Conference and the Intersolar and ees USA Summit East can contact organizers for a 10 percent discount code for a limited time.About Intersolar and ees Summit USA East (April 4, 2018, New York, NY)Organizers: The Solar Promotion International GmbH and the Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH are the organizers of the event.Sponsors & Supporters: The Intersolar and ees Summit USA East 2018 is officially supported by the New York State and the New York State Senate. Diamond Sponsor is the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Board (NYERDA). Strategic partner is EuPD Research. The Summit is also supported by the American Solar Energy Society (ASES), California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA), the California German American Business Association (GABA), GreenCity Freiburg, IBESA International Alliance, Joint Forces for Solar, Mid-Atlantic Solar Energy Industries Association (MSEIA), NAATBatt International, North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP), New Jersey PACE (NJPACE), New York Solar Energy Industries Association (NYSEIA), SolarConnecticut, SolarPower Europe, Tennessee Solar Energy Industries Association (TenneSEIA) and Texas Renewable Energy Industry Alliance (TREIA).About Intersolar North America (July 10 - 12, 2018, San Francisco)Since 2008, Intersolar North America has served as the industry's go-to source for invaluable information and premier networking opportunities that move the North American market forward. Co-located with ees North America, Intersolar North America's exhibition and conference sit at the cross-section of solar technology, energy storage, and smart transportation. The event takes place annually in San Francisco, California, the heart of energy innovation, and is co-located with SEMICON West.More than 530 exhibitors and 15,000 visitors from over 80 countries participated in Intersolar North America 2017. The conference and exhibition program featured 40 sessions and educational workshops with more than 200 speakers.Intersolar North America is organized by Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI). For more information on Intersolar North America, please visit: http://www.intersolar.usIntersolar Global is the world's leading exhibition series dedicated to the future of clean energy. With more than 25 years of experience, Intersolar has the unique ability to bring together members of the energy industry from across the world's most influential markets and supply chains. Intersolar exhibitions and conferences are held annually in Munich, San Francisco, Mumbai, São Paulo, and Dubai. These global events are complemented by the Intersolar Summits, which take place in emerging and growing markets worldwide.For more information on Intersolar Global, please visit: http://www.intersolarglobal.com