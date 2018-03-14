SMA Inverters Help Sacramento International Airport Go Solar

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 14, 2018â€”The Sacramento International Airport (SMF), which saw 10.9 million passengers travel through last year, recently advanced its sustainability efforts with a new PV system.



The 7.9 MW project at SMF, which uses SMA inverters, consists of two sites: A 15-acre plot near the airport's economy parking lot, and a 20-acre location north of the runway. In total, the system uses two Sunny Central 2200-US inverters integrated with a Medium-Voltage Block, and three Sunny Central 800 CP-US inverters.Borrego Solar, a top commercial solar company that specializes in designing and constructing solar and energy storage projects, constructed the project with financing from NRG, which will own and operate the facility. NRG will sell electricity to SMF under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)."We are pleased to partner with Borrego Solar to bring renewable energy to the Sacramento International Airport, which holds special meaning because our U.S. headquarters is located in the Sacramento region," said Jim Crossen, general manager for SMA America. "With Sunny Central inverters delivering reliable, robust performance, we are confident that the airport -and those who utilize it -will see the benefits of solar energy."The system will offset 30 percent of SMF's electricity use, providing cost savings of up to $850,000 per year over the 25-year PPA, and will also help the airport achieve environmental leadership in the region."SMA is a valuable partner, and we were glad to utilize the company's exceptional technology and local expertise for this PV system," said Aaron Hall, president of Borrego Solar Systems. "With the Sunny Central's reliable performance and power production, we are confident the airport will see great savings with it solar investment."The project was completed and commissioned in December 2017.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around â‚¬1 billion in 2016 is the global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 20 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by approximately 1,000 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index. www.SMA-America.com