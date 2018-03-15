The Newest Generation of Solar-LogÂ® Monitoring NOW Available in the U.S.

The all NEW Solar-Log 50 Gateway, a compact, advanced residential solar monitoring solution, is now available in the U.S. The Solar-Log 50 was officially launched in Germany in December 2017, and high demand has fueled its entrance into the global solar market.



More Headlines Articles

The Solar-Log 50 is ideal for the price-sensitive residential solar market segment, for plants up to 15kW. It's modular hardware and software pricing means users only pay for the features they need."The solar monitoring landscape is changing. Policy changes can lead to uncertainty, meaning that having a cost-effective option for the price-sensitive residential market is important now more than ever," says Anthony Conklin, President of Solar Data Systems, Inc. (Solar-LogÂ®). "The newest generation of Solar-LogÂ® offers a modular pricing structure to help keep O&M costs down, without sacrificing the reliable Solar-LogÂ® data that the industry depends on."This gateway is designed to be used in combination with the Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ portal and provides reliable PV yield and plant performance data through inverter direct communication. The Solar-LogÂ® aggregates data from over 100 inverter brands through RS485 or Ethernet connection. Data is transferred via wired internet connection (required) and visualized on the Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ portal. The compact, din rail mountable hardware can be installed in as little as 10 minutes.The included Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ M monitoring subscription is a simplified solution for homeowners who want to monitor their plants themselves. The monitoring subscription can be upgraded, for a subscription fee, to the L or XL package at any time, for installers offering O&M service contracts to their customers. The Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ processes the recorded data, making numerous reports possible, and has analysis tools for the efficient use of solar energy. The user is continuously informed about plant performance and potential malfunctions.Numerous add-on functions for the Solar-Log 50 Gateway are available through corresponding licenses. Add-ons include feed-in management, increased plant size compatibility, and integration of additional components.Solar-LogÂ® has been leading the industry in solar PV monitoring technology for more than 12 years and was recently named one of the global leaders in Home Energy Management Systems by Navigant Research*. Solar-LogÂ® continues to hold the position as the top Independent Software Vendor for residential and commercial monitoring, according to GTM Research**.The Solar-Log 50 will be available through a wide variety of distributors and installers across the nation.About Solar Data Systems, Inc. and Solare Datensysteme GmbHSolar Data Systems, Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Solare Datensysteme GmbH, the manufacturer of Solar-LogÂ® web-enabled monitoring and metering solutions for photovoltaic plants. Solar-LogÂ® is a global market leader with over 275,000 plants monitored worldwide, with a generating power of 12.3 GWp. The Solar-LogÂ® product family monitors plant performance, integrates yield forecasting, provides real-time error detection, automatic status information, and offers revenue-grade metering for incentive reporting. This industry-leading functionality maximizes PV plant performance, optimizes self-consumption, offers intelligent grid feed-in controls, and best-in-class PV plant fleet management. Solare Datensysteme GmbH is based in Binsdorf, Germany and is a subsidiary of BKW AG (Bern, Switzerland) - a global company for energy and infrastructure.