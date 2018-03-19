Construction complete at Meenwaun Wind Farm, Ireland

Working on behalf of Element Power the projects' developer, renewable energy and infrastructure consultancy, Natural Power, has reached project close on the construction phase at Meenwaun Wind Farm in County Offaly, Ireland, where the team acted as owner's engineer and provided construction project management and ecological services.

The 1OMW MEC site consisting of four GE 2.75MW turbines, was energised in December 2017 via the 20kV onsite substation and an underground cable to the ESB's Dallow 110kV substation, and is due to reach COD in March 2018.



Paul Concannon, Natural Power's Construction Project Manager at Meenwaun, said: "With the tallest turbines in Ireland, at a tip height of 169m, Meenwaun was a challenging project. Notwithstanding the challenges involved, and working as an integral part of the project team, Natural Power is happy to have been involved in the successful delivery of Meenwaun."Filip Leonard, Associate Director Asset Management at project owner, Storm Windpower, said: "We appreciate the pragmatic approach to project management Natural Power offers."Find out more about Natural Power's construction services here https://www.naturalpower.com/project-phase/construction/ and read about experience in the onshore wind sector here https://www.naturalpower.com/sector/onshore-wind/