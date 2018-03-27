Free Electrons selects 2018 Cohort of 30 Startups

TOKYO, Mar 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Free Electrons, the first global energy startup accelerator program that connects the world's most promising energy startup companies with leading utility companies, has selected its second cohort to participate in the 2018 program.



Offering solutions from across the energy spectrum including IoT & digitization, smart grids, clean energy, E-mobility, energy management and energy efficiency, the 30 startups chosen are:- Adaptricity; Switzerland; Smart Grids- CHAKRATEC; Israel; E-mobility- Clevericiti Systems GmbH; Germany; IoT & Digitization- ElectrIQ Power, Inc.; United States; Energy Management- EQuota Energy; China; Smart Grids- Fresh Energy; Germany; Customer Solutions- greenbird Integration Technology; Norway; IoT & Digitization- GreenPocket; Germany; Energy Management- GridCure; United States; Smart Grids- GridWatch MAC Ltd; Ireland; Smart Grids- Howz; United Kingdom; Business Model Innovation- Hygge Power; United States; Energy Efficiency- Jungle AI; Portugal; IoT & Digitization- Kisensum, Inc.; United States; Smart Grids- loqr; Portugal; IoT & Digitization- Lumenaza; Germany; Energy Management- Manetos Labs AB; Sweden; IoT & Digitization- ME SOLshare Ltd; Bangladesh; Smart Grids- MEAZON; Greece; IoT & Digitization- Nnergix; Spain; Smart Grids- Orison; United States; Smart Grids- RayGen Resources; Australia; Clean Energy- Relectrify; Australia; Clean Energy- Smart IoT; United Arab Emirates; IoT & Digitization- SmartGreenCharge; France; Clean Energy- Spark Horizon; France; E-mobility- Sterblue; France; Energy Efficiency- Verv Energy; United Kingdom; IoT & Digitization- VoltStorage; Germany; Clean Energy- Wattwatchers; Australia; IoT & Digitization"The companies selected represent a highly diverse list of applicants. It was not easy to choose 30 from among 515 applicants. The number of submissions and successful candidates is an indicator of their overall quality. We are looking for innovative solutions that can be adopted and integrated in our companies, helping to shape the future of the energy sector", says Hirokazu Yamaguchi, Executive General Manager, Global Innovation & Investments at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO).Program participants will now work closely with local players, utilities, mentors and other resources to accelerate their growth, starting with a one-week "bootcamp" in Lisbon (Portugal). 3 subsequent modules will take place in Sydney/Melbourne (Australia), the Silicon Valley (USA), and the final stage in Berlin (Germany).Free Electrons utility members are American Electric Power (USA) Ausnet Services (Australia), DEWA (Dubai), EDP (Portugal), ESB (Ireland), Innogy (Germany), Origin Energy (Australia), SP Group (Singapore) and TEPCO (Japan), with the program being supported by Beta-i (Portugal).Free Electrons is building an international, advanced accelerator program focused on startups that have already raised money, created a working prototype, and earned a few battle scars along the way: www.freetheelectron.com.About TEPCOTokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TSE: 9501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the largest utility in Japan serving millions of homes and businesses. Worldwide the company has more than 34 subsidiaries and 32 affiliates in 8 countries and employs approximately 42,060 people. Consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, totaled 5.3 trillion Japanese yen. The company was established in 1951 and is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information visit http://www.tepco.co.jp/en/index-e.html