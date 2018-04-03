MaxGen Energy Services Appoints Operations Executive Billy Wang as Senior Vice President



APRIL 3, 2018 -- MaxGen Energy Services, the leading independent solar Operations and Maintenance (O&M) company, serving a large fleet of distributed generation (DG) and utility-scale solar power plants, has appointed Billy Wang as Senior Vice President. Mr. Wang will focus on technical and operational excellence and achieving high levels of customer satisfaction as MaxGen continues to scale its clean energy and solar O&M services."We are very pleased to welcome Billy Wang to MaxGen," said MaxGen CEO Mark McLanahan. "Billy possesses tremendous leadership skills, and has an outstanding track record of building effective organizations. He's especially adept at developing a culture of success - one that drives client and stakeholder value. His proven command of technology, process, operation and service innovations will ensure that MaxGen customers realize predictable and reliable portfolio performance over the long term.""I'm very proud to be a part of the MaxGen Team," noted Billy Wang. "It's exciting to join a team of great people all focused on ensuring that renewable energy becomes a mainstream and enduring component of our energy landscape. Working at the forefront of the clean energy sector, MaxGen is committed to building a mature service infrastructure that optimizes system performance and profitability through technology and service excellence. A pioneer in the solar O&M sector, MaxGen has broadened its clean tech capabilities -including wind farms and EV charging infrastructure- to become the leading services provider for a wide portfolio of clean energy assets. MaxGen is on track to achieving outstanding growth as it helps transform the energy sector with superior O&M services, delivered by the best team in the industry."Prior to joining MaxGen Energy Services, Mr. Wang was vice president, U.S. service operations at Schneider Electric. Previously, he held high level executive positions at Coca-Cola and FedEx in the areas of service innovation and operational excellence. Mr. Wang earned his MBA and Bachelor of Science degrees at California State University, Long Beach.About MaxGenMaxGen Energy Services is dedicated to operating and maintaining clean energy infrastructure. The company is recognized as the largest independent provider for solar O&M services in the world by Greentech Media. For information about MaxGen or to look at career opportunities please visit: www.maxgen.comContact: Susan DeVico SusanDV@aol.com +1 510 339-1527