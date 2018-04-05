Cope Offers Cope® Trof Ladder Cable Tray System

New Bedford, MA - Cope, an industry leader in cable management solutions, offers the Cope® Trof Cable Tray system, a prefabricated metal structure featuring ventilated or solid bottoms welded to side rails. Designed for most size cables, Cope Trof Cable Tray is available in hot dip galvanized steel, pre-galvanized steel, stainless steel, and aluminum. The range of material is intended for customization to all environment. Cope Trof Cable Tray is ideal for use in the power, automotive, transportation, service entranceways, data, heavy industrial, and commercial industries.



More Headlines Articles

Manufactured and tested to NEMA standard VE-1, Cope Trof Cable Tray features corrugations that provide great lateral rigidity to the bottom of the tray, transmitting the load to the side rails. Offering continuous support of one inch ribs every two inches, with or without ventilation, the Cope Trof Cable Tray design virtually eliminates cable sag and uneven cable point loading. The bottom design offers safety and security from unauthorized access. The tray system's ventilation allows for free passage of air through the openings, resulting in a 68 percent open area to facilitate proper heat dissipation.A comprehensive range of fittings makes the system customizable to accommodate varying configurations. Users can achieve design flexibility with numerous sizes of horizontal and vertical elbows, adjustable elbows, cross pieces, tees, reducers and branches. Cope's customer service experts can help customers select the right fittings for specific applications.Cope Trof Cable Tray meets ASTM A1011 or ASTM A1008 standards for hot-dip galvanized steel products; ASTM A-653-G90 for pre-galvanized steel products; AA-6063-T6 and AA-6063-H34 for aluminum side rails and bedplates, respectively; and ASTM A-240 type 304 for stainless steel products.About Cope:Cope, part of Atkore International, is an industry leader in cable management solutions and the premier producer of all major categories of cable tray systems. There is a Cope cable management solution for all types of projects and facilities, ranging from standard commercial systems to the heaviest industrial systems. Their high quality and unique features make the Cope product line the preferred choice of installers and facility owners for power and data communication systems. All Cope products are produced to NEMA standards.