JinkoSolar Supplies Modules for America's Largest Solar PV Plant in Mexico

SHANGHAI, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar"), a global leader in the solar PV industry, today announced that it has supplied solar modules for America's largest solar PV plant in Mexico. According to terms of the contract, JinkoSolar has supplied high efficient solar modules to a European counterparty for its 754 MW solar PV plant in Mexico, which is expected to begin operations during the second half of 2018 and generate over 1,700 GWh each year.



"We are very pleased to join this significant project," said Gener Miao, JinkoSolar Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "By providing high-quality products, not only do we contribute to the development of Mexico's clean energy, it also further strengthens our presence in the American market."About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in the solar industry. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 8.0 GW for silicon wafers, 5.0 GW for solar cells, and 8.0 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2017.JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 8 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales offices in China, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, United States, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com