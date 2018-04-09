UK MINISTER FOR ENERGY AND CLEAN GROWTH TO VISIT ALL-ENERGY

The Rt Hon Claire Perry MP, UK Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth hopes to visit All-Energy and the co-located Smart Urban Mobility Solutions (SEC, Glasgow, 2-3 May).



"We are delighted to hear that the Minister is hoping to visit us on 3 May, Day Two of the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference," says All-Energy's Event Director, Jonathan Heastie of Reed Exhibitions."Over the past three shows two General Elections and the Scottish Election and their associated ‘purdah period' meant All-Energy has been bereft of UK Government presence. It is good to get ‘back to normal', for over the event's 18-year history we have been delighted to regularly welcome UK Secretaries of State and Ministers to the show."This year we already have confirmation of keynote addresses by the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon MSP; Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy; and Humza Yousaf MSP, Minister for Transport and the Islands in our 400+ speaker conference."We look forward to all four Ministers visiting the busy exhibition with its 300+ exhibitors representing the four ‘pillars' of renewable generation, low carbon heat, energy efficiency and low carbon transport (via the co-located Smart Urban Mobility Solutions). All-Energy provides the perfect platform to meet with energy innovators, investors, suppliers and end-users looking to capitalise upon new opportunities. Attending All-Energy provides our visitors and exhibitors with the insight and connections to stay ahead in this ever-changing landscape, providing them with the best chance of success as the UK's green ambitions are delivered."The 2018 conference has an impressive line-up of industry, academic and political speakers. There are streams and sessions devoted to the show's four ‘pillars' as well as energy systems, energy storage, decarbonising industry, carbon capture and storage, community and local energy and the needs of the farming community all part of the annual mix.Free online registration is open at www.all-energy for all component parts of All-Energy - exhibition, conference and Civic Reception and Giant Networking Evening. New features this year include an Investor Breakfast; Innovation trail; CPD sessions for installers and DNOs/IDNOs; and Technology Tours for both low carbon heat and energy efficiency.Strong supportShepherd and Wedderburn is All-Energy's headline sponsor. Other sponsors include the Crown Estate Scotland, Element Power and ScottishPower Renewables. All-Energy is supported by nearly 40 trade associations, government departments, professional bodies and learned societies, and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron.Full information on both events is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.smarturbanmobilitysolutions.com