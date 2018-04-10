Solar FlexRack Offers New Integrated Self Powered Solution for TDP™ Solar Trackers Reducing Electrical Installation Costs

Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in solar tracker, mounting and project support services, now offers a new, integrated Self Powered Solution for their TDP Solar Trackers. The safe and efficient technology simplifies the installation process by greatly reducing AC wiring and associated trenching, and providing a highly reliable system for large‐scale and commercial ground‐mounted solar installations.



The Solar FlexRack Self Powered option for the TDP Solar Tracker line is powered by a photovoltaic (PV) module and backed up with a rechargeable lithium iron phosphate battery. Providing reliable, green energy storage, our high‐quality battery delivers optimum charging and extended life. The fully bankable technology includes integrated battery and charger, DC motor actuation, stand‐alone functionality, high precision voltage and current sensing, crystalline silicon module and mounting hardware.Each tracker has its own independent controller with the Solar FlexRack Self Powered Solution allowing your solar farm the greatest amount of flexibility and best overall equipment availability. Commissioning is simplified with user‐friendly, LED code interface and keypad.Bundled with industry‐leading project support services, Solar FlexRack's next‐generation solar tracker solutions offer solar developers and EPCs more options to optimize their projects' designs and installations for increased energy yields and reduced installation risks. Solar FlexRack's TDP Trackers and now, their new Self Powered option, continue to offer advanced designs that translate to simpler, faster installation, and cost‐savings across the solar project's budget.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom‐designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single‐axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.7 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.