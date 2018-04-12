WorleyParsons awarded EPC contract by the Eugene Water & Electric Board

12th April, Oregon, USA: This will see a 500 kW/1000 kWh battery energy storage system installed at the Howard Elementary School in Eugene, Oregon, USA.



The engineering and procurement phases are underway and the construction phase is set to begin in June 2018, with project completion expected by the end of September 2018."We are delighted to partner with the Eugene Water & Electric Board, the Eugene School District 4J and Howard Elementary School to deliver this important battery energy storage installation," said Kirk Neubauer, Project Manager, WorleyParsons."This new system will not only dramatically reduce energy costs but will also ensure resiliency for the school, providing extra hours of power during times of shutdown, such as during inclement weather events," he said. "This is a fantastic social outcome for the local community, especially during public emergency situations."This project is part of EWEB's long-term resiliency planning efforts to establish community points of water distribution around the city of Eugene to be used by its customers during restoration following a large-scale disaster. EWEB has future plans to install a well at Howard Elementary in partnership with the school district. When supplied by the battery energy storage system and the local PV system, this well would provide local access to fresh drinking water to EWEB customers during an extended outage.The partnership between EWEB and WorleyParsons is extremely timely, as both organizations continue to elevate their ongoing commitment to renewable energy ventures."WorleyParsons is proudly expanding its involvement in such developments, which provide better futures for local communities and affirm our commitment to the WorleyParsons mission of helping our customers to meet the world's changing resources and energy needs," Neubauer added.The WorleyParsons project team will include a number of highly skilled subject matter experts, including Project Engineer, Anna Holland, and Advisian Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Microgrid Team expert, Tristan Jackson.