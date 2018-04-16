Hanergy Unveils Next Generation Hantile Solution

BEIJING, April 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanergy today introduced a new generation of its flagship Hantile building product that is lighter, thinner, more flexible, and features superior performance. The new Hantile combines Hanergy's world-leading flexible thin-film solar panels with high-transmittance glass to create an innovative product capable of high-efficiency power generation that can fully replace traditional roof tiles. Hantile makes ultra-low-energy buildings and even net-zero energy buildings possible, reducing or eliminating dependence on traditional energy sources.



"We're delighted to introduce the next generation of our innovative Hantile building solution," said Hanergy founder Mr. Li Hejun. "With its industry leading energy generation capabilities and suitability for any building, I am confident that Hantile will set a new benchmark for new energy applications in building construction."The new Hantile features a single rather than double layer of glass with each tile weighing only 5.2 kilograms. Combined with its unique C-type slot structure, Hantile's light-weight greatly improves ease of installation. With Hantile, Hanergy has pioneered the use of ultra-white tempered glass, which features a transmittance level of 91.5%, and possesses extreme durability and ability to withstand heavy impacts. The single glass Hantile is also highly wind resistant and able to generate power at temperatures ranging from -40 to -85 degrees Celsius, and humidity higher than 85%. Hantile features a life cycle of up to 30 years, longer than traditional roof tiles.In terms of environmental value, the estimated environmental value of each 25W watts of Hantile is equivalent to planting a single tree. The 100 square meters of Hantile is equivalent to planting 340 treesHanergy's ability to achieve such a major upgrade in less than a year is a result of its continuous technological innovation. In the past year, Hanergy has achieved 3 world records in the R&D and mass production efficiency of thin-film chips: the efficiency of its GaAs single-junction mass production modules has reached 25.1%; the total area efficiency its of copper-indium-gallium-selenium (CIGS) glass-based modules has reached 17.52%; and the efficiency of its flexible sputtering components has reached 17.88%. All have been certified by international authorities as the latest world records.Hanergy currently has more than 2,300 patents worldwide.Hanergy, the world's largest clean energy company, has a comprehensive clean energy solution, covering hydro-power, wind-power, and solar power. Since 2009, Hanergy focuses on thin-film solar power research and development, and is launching a series of products including solar roof tiles, foldable solar-paper power bank, solar backpack, Building Integrated Photovoltaics, solar roads and many others. With a worldwide staff of more than 16,000, Hanergy is devoted to providing the world a clean energy solution for a better life and sustainable world.