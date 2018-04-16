Power Factors Acquires Arista Renewable Energies



Renewable Energy Industry Leaders Join Forces to Provide Advanced Analytics to Wind and Solar Owners and OperatorsLARKSPUR, California and MONTRÉAL, Canada, APRIL 16, 2018 - Power Factors, LLC ('Power Factors') one of the U.S.'s largest providers of renewable energy performance management software, has announced the acquisition of Arista Renewable Energies (‘Arista'). The Canadian independent renewable energy consultancy specializes in the performance optimization and monitoring of utility-scale wind farms and is comprised of a highly-specialized and industry-recognized team of renewable energy experts. Arista has been providing advanced analytics services to scores of wind farm owners in North America for over a decade. Power Factors and Arista's combined stellar roster of energy clients includes Cartier Énergie Éolienne, Capital Power and EDF Renewables.Power Factors executives expressed their excitement at integrating Arista's wind energy services and expertise into their current software and product offerings. "Arista's highly-technical industry knowledge and performance insights perfectly complement Power Factor's data, analytics and portfolio management services," said Power Factors Senior Vice President, Dave Roberts. "The collaboration between our two companies will further propel Power Factors towards becoming a world leader in the operational and performance monitoring of renewable energy projects." Presently, Power Factors supports and monitors over 23 GW of solar and wind projects. Arista's advanced analytics will give Power Factors a thorough and optimized approach to assure optimal performance of clients' energy assets."We are very excited to be joining forces with Power Factors," said Francis Pelletier, President and Co-Founder of Arista. "Working with Power Factors will allow us to widely demonstrate our highly-technical and unique capabilities in renewable energy advanced analytics. This collaboration will also allow us to utilize their expansive PF Drive Software as a Service (‘SaaS') platform to provide powerful visualization of power plant events impacting production and advanced analytics to drive actions which will improve performance over the life of the assets. Our combination gives owners and operators a set of tools to improve plant performance and maintain visibility over workflow and actions taken by their field operations teams. This is a big win for our current and future customers."This merger will result in significant expansion and hiring in Canada.About Power Factors, LLCPower Factors delivers bankable, scalable data platforms for clean energy, providing infrastructure and services to optimize the physical and financial performance of renewable energy assets. The company's proprietary SaaS solution is built upon utility industry grade software platforms from OSIsoft, Microsoft and SalesForce, time-tested over decades to ensure reliability and scalability. Its energy and data experts work with the largest and most successful clean energy companies in the world to help customers get the most out of their investments.For more information, please visit: https://pfdrive.com/ ;About Arista Renewable EnergiesArista Renewable Energies is Canada's leading independent renewable energy consultancy offering performance improvement and reliability solutions to operating renewable assets via its signature advanced analytics. Arista has clients across Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe and Africa, for whom it has collectively saved millions of dollars through minimized energy losses, improved performance, and mitigation of conditions that decrease renewable energy asset lifetimes. Since its conception in 2015, Arista has contributed to the long-term viability of the renewable energy industry, and has helped wind farm owners and operators not only lower the cost of energy, but also make significant strides towards better reliability and efficiency. For more information, please visit: http://www.aristaenergies.com/Contact: Susan DeVico +1 510 339-1527 SusanDV@aol.com