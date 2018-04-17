DOE Solar Funding Announcement Will Help America Lead the Way in Energy Innovation

Visit http://www.seia.org for further information

Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced a major funding opportunity of up to $105.5 million to advance solar technologies and improve and expand the solar workforce. Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, the President and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), on this program:

04/17/18, 09:41 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced a major funding opportunity of up to $105.5 million to advance solar technologies and improve and expand the solar workforce. Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, the President and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), on this program:


"It is critically important that the United States maintain its global leadership in the development of advanced, high-performing solar technologies for both the photovoltaic and concentrating solar power industries. Prioritizing research and workforce development for the hundreds of thousands of Americans that solar employs is vital.
"Secretary Perry's announcement today is yet another positive step in strengthening this important public-private relationship between the federal government and the American solar industry. We look forward to fulfilling this opportunity with innovative solar projects that drive America's energy economy to a cleaner, more affordable and reliable future."

###

About SEIA®:

Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.

04/17/18, 09:41 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

Tile Replacement Mount from Quick Mount PV

Tile Replacement Mount from Quick Mount PV

The Tile Replacement Mount provides a fast and easy way to install solar on tile roofs while protecting against water intrusion. Simply remove the tile and replace it with the Tile Replacement Mount. Works with all standard curved and flat tile roofs, and all standard rail-based racking systems. Flashed at both the deck and top levels, the mount is fully engineered to meet code requirements and industry best practices. The Tile Replacement Mount features Quick Mount PV's patented Elevated Water Seal technology for optimal waterproofing. Get a free sample and see for yourself!
More Products
Feature Your Product