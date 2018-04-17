PROINSO Launch New and Enhanced Solar PV Online store in South Africa

PROINSO, which has been active in South Africa since 2011, has launched a new Online store for their South African subsidiary (https://proinso.co.za), enabling its customers to order solar PV components in a few steps, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Its product offering includes a selected range of Tier 1 PV components and integrated residential PV systems from PROINSO's global partners, world-leading PV manufacturers such as SMA, Trojan Battery, Jinko Solar and PROINSO PV Rack.



The enhanced new platform enables customers to manage their account information, access the best Online pricing for products in stock and have peace of mind with secure shopping. Customers can pay for their orders by bank transfer or instant EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer). PROINSO partnered with i-Pay to offer its customers seamless, real-time instant EFT payments that are 100% secure and certified by Thawte®.For shipping, customers have an option to choose between direct delivery and Click & Collect service. With this innovative service, buyers can pick up the products they purchased at one of PROINSO's local collection points located in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and Port Elizabeth, thus eliminating storage cost and reducing shipping cost.According to Warren Pollard, GM at PROINSO South Africa: "We are excited to present our customers with an enhanced Online shopping experience, designed to serve their needs efficiently. We are also very confident that our new platform will help installers save time and energy on procurement and invite everyone to visit our new Online store, where they can explore our product offering and market-leading pricing."ABOUT PROINSOhttp://www.proinso.netPROINSO is a leading global distributor and integrator, technology and EPM (Engineering, Procurement and Management) company; operating in the solar market. We offer supply and engineering services to installers, construction companies and clients for commercial, utility, residential and off-grid projects worldwide. PROINSO's Qualified Installer Network, is our go-to workforce for installation and O&M services; counting over 2,500 certified solar installers. Since our establishment in 2006, PROINSO has supplied over 2.7 GW of projects and has operations in over 20 countries on 5 continents.