Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules



PETALUMA and FREMONT Calif., April 23, 2018 — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, and Solaria Corporation, a global provider of high-performance solar module technologies, today announced the introduction of an Enphase Energized™ AC Module, the Solaria PowerXT®-AC. The Solaria PowerXT®-AC features the Enphase IQ 7+ Microinverter and delivers high performance and aesthetics through Solaria's proprietary module technology. The PowerXT®-AC will be available from Soligent at locations around the U.S. starting in June 2018.The PowerXT®-AC is an Enphase Energized AC Module to be built by Solaria at its recently expanded manufacturing facility in Fremont, Calif. The company will integrate Enphase IQ 7+ Microinverters with its high-output PowerXT® 355W (60-cell equivalent) modules. Enphase Energized AC Modules allow installers to be more competitive through improved capital management, reduced labor costs and accelerated design and installation times. The PowerXT®-AC can help ensure that solar installers maximize power deployment on customer roofs, which accelerates payback timelines for customers and increases profitability for installers."Solaria is excited to work with Enphase to deliver innovative solar solutions to homeowners," said Suvi Sharma, president and chief executive officer of Solaria Corporation. "Customers who insist on quality AC solar modules will enjoy the many benefits of simplified system design and reduced costs with the PowerXT-AC. By outfitting solar arrays with these modules, we believe installers will bring their customers great-looking, highly efficient solar systems."The Solaria PowerXT®-AC is based on Solaria's all-black, high output PowerXT 60-cell equivalent module and features a black back sheet. The proprietary PowerXT platform uses Solaria's advanced cell interconnect and module production processes, which significantly boost power generation while avoiding reliability challenges that can reduce conventional PV modules' long-term performance."Soligent is proud to carry this exceptional product that combines the best of what two of our strategic partners have to offer," said Jonathan Doochin, CEO of Soligent Holdings. "We are excited to offer the Solaria PowerXT®-AC to our extensive network of solar installers around the country."The PowerXT®-AC features Enphase's seventh-generation microinverter platform, the IQ 7+ Micro, which leads the industry with broad regulatory compliance, advanced ‘Smart Grid' features, and an outstanding fire safety rating. The IQ 7+ Micro supports 60- and 72-cell PV modules up to 440W with peak AC output power of 295VA and a Maximum Power Point (MPP) tracking range of 27V - 45V."We consider the AC Module collaboration with Solaria to be an important step in bringing next generation clean energy solutions to the roof," said David Ranhoff, chief commercial officer of Enphase Energy. "Powered by the IQ 7+ Micro, the Solaria PowerXT®-AC combines the innovation prowess of two Silicon Valley companies in partnership with a leading distribution partner like Soligent to offer AC Module value and performance to both installers and homeowners."AC Modules based on Enphase IQ™ microinverters meet or exceed regulatory requirements set by the National Electrical Code (NEC) and individual states and are certified compliant with NEC 2014 and 2017 rapid shutdown requirements. Unlike string inverters, Enphase IQ microinverters have rapid shutdown built in, with no additional equipment necessary. Enphase IQ microinverters also comply with requirements for distributed solar on utility networks included in Rule 21 in California and Hawaiian Electric Company Rule 14H, such as power factor, voltage and frequency ride-through requirements.About Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 16 million microinverters, and approximately 739,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedInand Twitter.Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.About Solaria CorporationSolaria Corporation is a solar technology company that is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation through optimized solutions for a range of applications. Leveraging its proven core technology, field performance and sophisticated automation, Solaria delivers solutions that address a unique set of requirements for the rooftop and architectural solar markets. Solaria headquarters are in California. For more information, please visit www.solaria.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's financial performance, market demand and expected availability dates for its products, expected performance and advantages of its technology, and market trends. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.Contact: Susan DeVico sdevico@solaria.com +1 510 339-1527