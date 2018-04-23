GEM Energy Service Group promotes Jeremy Damstra to director of service sales

Jeremy Damstra, of Avon, has been promoted to director of service sales for GEM Energy, part of the Rudolph Libbe Group, a provider of construction and facility services.

Walbridge, Ohio - Jeremy Damstra, of Avon, Ohio, has been promoted to director of service sales for GEM Energy's Service Group.



More Headlines Articles

In his new position, Damstra will manage the GEM Energy Service Group team at Rudolph Libbe Group's offices in Toledo, Cleveland and Lima, Ohio, and Detroit. He joined GEM Energy in 2010 as an applications engineer and progressed to business development manager in 2017. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Ferris State University's HVAC engineering program.About GEM EnergyGEM Energy provides comprehensive services and technologies to improve customer business performance and reduce facility operation costs. GEM Energy's expertise encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance. Services include combined heat and power (CHP) systems, HVAC and plumbing, facility management, utility procurement, solar development, building automation controls and energy efficiency solutions. Facilities served are commercial, industrial, institutional and mission-critical.GEM Energy is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group (RLG), a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring our customers' success. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; Ithaca, New York; and Detroit, Michigan. For additional information, visit RLGBuilds.com and @RLGbuilds.