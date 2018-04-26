The GRC Awards - Seeking the Best in Global Geothermal

(Davis, California, USA) The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) is pleased to announce the opening of nominations for this year's GRC Awards. The awards recognize distinguished colleagues in the geothermal community from around the world and have been a highlight of the geothermal calendar since the late 1970's.



The winners will be honored at the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo in Reno, Nevada, USA from October 14-17.The Joseph W. Aidlin Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the Geothermal Resources Council and to the development of geothermal resources.The Geothermal Pioneer Award is given for outstanding achievements in the development of geothermal resources. It recognizes the pioneering efforts of members of the geothermal community who have made lasting contributions to the industry, worldwide.The Henry J. Ramey, Jr. Geothermal Reservoir Engineering Award recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of geothermal reservoir engineering.The Ben Holt Geothermal Power Plant Award honors outstanding achievement in the field of geothermal power plant design and construction.The Special Achievement Award recognizes special or outstanding achievements in any aspect of geothermal energy development and related areas.The recipients of these awards often have a lifetime of achievement in the academic, scientific and commercial geothermal communities and the awards themselves are considered among the most prestigious in the geothermal community.More information on the GRC Awards, including a nomination form, can be found on the GRC website [www.geothermal.org]. The deadline for nominations is July 6, 2018.##About the Geothermal Resources Council:The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2020. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach.For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News[www.geothermalresourcescouncil.blogspot.com]. Become a fan on Facebook[www. facebook.com/GeothermalResourcesCouncil]. Follow GRC on Twitter [@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2018]. Check out GRC's YouTube Channel [www.youtube.com/GeothermalCouncil]. See geothermal photos on GRC's Flicker page. [www. flickr.com/photos/geothermalresourcescouncil]###