Baker Electric Solar Rebrands as Baker Electric Home Energy and Expands Its Products and Services Offering

Baker Electric Solar, San Diego's #1 local market leader in solar and energy storage, has broadened its portfolio of offerings to include smart home solutions and advanced heating and air systems. It will change the name of the company to Baker Electric Home Energy and unveil its logo and new website effective April 30, 2018. The new company name reflects Baker's commitment to provide homeowners a comprehensive set of innovative products and services designed to generate, control and optimize the use of their energy.



"With increased concern about U.S. energy costs, many Southern California homeowners are looking to break free of their utility and attain energy independence," commented Mike Teresso, president of Baker Electric Home Energy. "We now offer a range of products and services that enable individuals and families to achieve that freedom by owning and controlling their energy, saving money and creating the lifestyle perfect for the way they want to live."The integrated set of Baker Electric Home Energy products and services comprise The Baker Connected Home™ . Built on the company's core expertise in solar + home batteries, it includes advanced heating and air and smart home solutions. Included in the offering is expert home energy consultation, design, integration and installation. The Baker Connected Home incorporates leading home energy products from outstanding companies including Carrier®, ChargePoint®, Lutron®, Nest®, Panasonic® and Trane®. Products can be centrally managed and monitored through a smart phone, tablet or with voice assistants.Baker Electric Home Energy products and services:Energy Production and StorageBaker will continue to drive its solar momentum while embracing the quickly emerging category of energy storage with home battery solutions from the world's leading manufacturers. By producing, storing and monitoring their energy, homeowners can manage grid outages, mitigate future utility rate increases and control power use.Heating and AirOffering repair, maintenance and replacement, Baker will help homeowners optimize and enjoy the use of their energy with advanced heating and air conditioning systems from major U.S. manufacturers. These next generation systems are equipped with room sensors, integrate with smart thermostats, notify homeowners of temperature status and enable remote control through voice assistants, smart phones and tablets.Smart HomeBaker will provide homeowners design consultation, programming, instruction and integration of a broad complement of smart home devices from the world's leading providers. Categories include, but are not limited to: lighting, video doorbells, surveillance cameras, door locks, smart window shades, learning thermostats, garage door openers, irrigation, and more. Voice assistants, smart phones and tablets enable remote control and monitoring capabilities.When asked the rationale behind the Baker rebrand, President Mike Teresso, said, "We've provided over 8500 homeowners with the best solar products, engineering and installation in Southern California. We've built a network of trust with our customers and over time they've requested more energy solutions designed to save money and create an optimal lifestyle. In response, we vetted and added complementary products and services to our solar and home battery solutions. Based on Baker Electric's 80 years of electrical contracting expertise, strong market position and progressive business strategy, the decision to include a full-spectrum of home energy products and services is the natural next step."For more information, visit https://www.bakerhomeenergy.comAbout Baker Electric Home EnergySan Diego-based Baker Electric Home Energy (formerly Baker Electric Solar) provides integrated solutions to generate, manage and optimize the use of energy through solar + home batteries, smart home solutions and advanced heating and A/C. Built on 80 years of electrical contracting expertise, Baker has designed, engineered and installed over 8500 solar systems throughout Southern California. The company is a BBB accredited business with an A+ rating and winner of the 2017 BBB International Torch Award for Ethics in the 100-499 employee category. Solar Power World's 2017 Top 500 Solar Contractor report listed Baker No. 4 on the Top 100 Rooftop Solar, No. 8 on the Top 100 Residential Solar, and No. 26 on the Top 50 California Solar Contractors. Baker was recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as San Diego's No. 31 Fastest-Growing Private Company. Baker also earned the Angie's List Super Service Award four consecutive years (2013-2016). For more information, visit https://www.bakerhomeenergy.com.