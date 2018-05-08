ABB showcases digital solutions at AWEA WINDPOWER 2018

ABB will demonstrate innovative products and software solutions, built around the new ABB Ability™ digital platform, this week at AWEA WINDPOWER 2018 in Chicago.



Wind operators can ensure stability and reliability, improve system performance and optimize decision making for their systems using the digital solutions presented in ABB's booth (#2212). This digital portfolio offers a unified, full-spectrum approach to the digitalization of the industry from individual devices to integrated solutions for the wind industry. New technologies extend well beyond wind turbines, including control systems, maintenance, analytics, grid connections, and an electrical integration of power storage and distribution equipment in an e-house, that can be deployed by developers and operators to maximize penetration and use of wind energy."This year at AWEA we're demonstrating to wind developers and operators what is possible with proven new digital and analytics-based technologies that can provide vital real-time inputs for making operational decisions ensuring bankability, accurate forecasts and reliable grid connections," said Alfredo Parres, market development manager for wind and renewables from ABB's Power Grids division.From the control of wind farms to advanced diagnostics that prevent unplanned downtime, ABB Ability based digital solutions, as a part of ABB's complete wind power solutions portfolio, includes a range of real-time network control, asset management, and portfolio planning solutions that maximize profitability and operate safely by monitoring, operating, controlling and maintaining mission critical wind investments.• Enterprise Portfolio Management (EPM) solutions can provide increased asset utilization and productivity, as well as reduce operating costs• Network Manager Generation Management System (GMS) centralizes wind turbine management as a singular system to monitor, control and analyze the wind farm portfolio regardless of model or brand.• ABB Ability Ellipse® connected asset life cycle management (CALM) solution enables wind operators and utilities to optimize asset utilization, drive down maintenance costs and reduce equipment failures and system outages.ABB will also display digital electrical drivetrain solutions that enable real-time asset monitoring and data analysis of the generator, converter and transformer. By using a converter data, digitalized interconnectivity facilitated by the IoT, operators can access a wide variety of information that is already available, such as fast fault notification, rapid response and analysis by ABB specialists and, most importantly reduce unplanned downtime and the major costs associated with breakdowns. Digitalization helps increase turbine uptime and reduce costs, enabling optimized energy production and power quality with flexible and reliable grid interconnection..AWEA WINDPOWER 2018, the wind industry's premiere conference and exhibition in North America, will run from May 7-10. ABB will be exhibiting in booth # 2212 at Chicago's McCormick Place.