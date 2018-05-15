meeco to equip renowned Belizean company with sun2roof solar system

Belize, located on the eastern coast of Central America next to Mexico and Guatemala, relies mainly on imported energy to maintain its national electricity grid. Such import represents a heavy financial and ecological burden for the country and its economy. oursun Belize Limited, a joint venture company between the well-established and renowned company Bowen & Bowen Limited and The meeco Group is currently in the process of executing a joint sun2roof solar energy project in Belize in order to make a contribution to fostering the use of cost-effective and eco-friendly renewable energies and benefiting from the huge potential of solar energy in the country.



More Headlines Articles

The clean energy project comprises the installation of a 333 kWp sun2roof solar rooftop system on one of the buildings of the Belize Brewing Co. production facility. The flexible and expandable photovoltaic solution, which has been customised according to the local conditions and energy requirements, will generate 1,498 kWh of clean energy per day and thereby ensure 1,049 kilograms of daily CO2 savings. The connected power inverter with an interface to meeco's energy monitoring system sun2see offers a 24/7 supervision of the solar installations and the energy production, which guarantees a smooth operation and a consistent clean power supply. Upon completion of the sun2roof solar systems, a substantial part of the internal energy consumption of the brewery will be covered by sustainable energy contributing to shaving off costs and avoiding polluting emissions.The realisation of this substantial clean energy project for one of the biggest companies in the country represents a first milestone for Bowen& Bowen, The meeco Group and the local joint venture oursun Belize."As local company, we are committed to fostering sustainability in Belize. Through the implementation of this first clean energy project, we aim to contribute to the expansion of renewable energies in the country and are looking forward to realising further solar power projects together with The me eco Group", states Michael Bowen, CEO and President of Bowen & Bowen Limited."We are excited and grateful about the rewarding cooperation with Bowen & Bowen and the possibility to contribute to enhancing the impact of the clean energy sector in Belize", states Thomas Beindorf, Chief Technical Officer of The meeco Group. "The sun offers an abundant source of energy and can help the country to meet the rising energy demand and face the challenges caused by climate change. We consider this first project an initial step to, jointly with our cherished partner Bowen & Bowen, develop the solar market in Belize and also expand our business in the region."About The meeco Group: The meeco Group was consolidated in 2000 and oriented its main f ocus towards the energy sector. With world headquarters located in Zug, Switzerland, the group currently has over 86 employees working across four continents. Thanks to a structured but flexible approach based on its core competencies, The meeco Group has delivered over 423 MWp of clean, renewable energy solutions across four continents. The meeco Group accomplishes its mission by providing project developers, investors, governments, and private businesses with the services necessary for timely financing, installation, and operation of clean energy assets.