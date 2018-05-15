meeco to equip renowned Belizean company with sun2roof solar system
333 kWp rooftop clean energy solution will be installed on Belize Brewing Co.
Belize, located on the eastern coast of Central America next to Mexico and Guatemala, relies mainly on imported energy to maintain its national electricity grid. Such import represents a heavy financial and ecological burden for the country and its economy. oursun Belize Limited, a joint venture company between the well-established and renowned company Bowen & Bowen Limited and The meeco Group is currently in the process of executing a joint sun2roof solar energy project in Belize in order to make a contribution to fostering the use of cost-effective and eco-friendly renewable energies and benefiting from the huge potential of solar energy in the country.
The realisation of this substantial clean energy project for one of the biggest companies in the country represents a first milestone for Bowen& Bowen, The meeco Group and the local joint venture oursun Belize.
"As local company, we are committed to fostering sustainability in Belize. Through the implementation of this first clean energy project, we aim to contribute to the expansion of renewable energies in the country and are looking forward to realising further solar power projects together with The me eco Group", states Michael Bowen, CEO and President of Bowen & Bowen Limited.
"We are excited and grateful about the rewarding cooperation with Bowen & Bowen and the possibility to contribute to enhancing the impact of the clean energy sector in Belize", states Thomas Beindorf, Chief Technical Officer of The meeco Group. "The sun offers an abundant source of energy and can help the country to meet the rising energy demand and face the challenges caused by climate change. We consider this first project an initial step to, jointly with our cherished partner Bowen & Bowen, develop the solar market in Belize and also expand our business in the region."
About The meeco Group: The meeco Group was consolidated in 2000 and oriented its main f ocus towards the energy sector. With world headquarters located in Zug, Switzerland, the group currently has over 86 employees working across four continents. Thanks to a structured but flexible approach based on its core competencies, The meeco Group has delivered over 423 MWp of clean, renewable energy solutions across four continents. The meeco Group accomplishes its mission by providing project developers, investors, governments, and private businesses with the services necessary for timely financing, installation, and operation of clean energy assets.