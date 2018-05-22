Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Industry Growth Showcased in New FCHEA Publications

May 22, 2018



Contact: Jennifer Gangi, Director of Communications and Outreach jgangi@fchea.org / (202) 261-1339Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Industry Growth Showcased in New FCHEA Publications(Washington, DC) - The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) released two new resources today that demonstrate the growth and impact of the industry and showcase the leadership of FCHEA's member companies. FCHEA represents the complete fuel cell and hydrogen value chain including fuel cell manufacturers, fuel providers, automakers, component suppliers, and other organizations in the United States and around the world.The 2018 Member Product Guide and Member Media Guide are vital resources for analysts, journalists, government officials, energy experts, and customers interested in today's fuel cell and hydrogen technologies."The fuel cell and hydrogen economy is here to stay, and growing rapidly," said FCHEA President Morry Markowitz. "Through innovation, attention to the marketplace, and the delivery of high-demand products, the global fuel cell industry meets a wide-range of needs in both transportation and power generation today, and is poised to play an even greater role tomorrow," he added. The new publications, which provide easy-to-use overviews of this dynamic industry, its products, and FCHEA's member companies, are available for free download at http://www.fchea.org/media-kit.The Member Product Guide details the wide-range of commercially-available products covering the fuel cell and hydrogen supply chain including: components, primary, back-up and distributed power systems, commercial motor vehicles, forklifts, hydrogen generation, delivery and storage technologies. Services, including laboratory space, research and development, testing, certification, engineering, are also covered.The Member Media Guide provides a detailed overview of the FCHEA's member organizations and includes media contact information.To learn more about the fuel cell and hydrogen industry, FCHEA and its members, or for membership information, please visit www.fchea.org, or contact Jennifer Gangi, Director of Communications and Outreach at jgangi@fchea.org or (202) 261-1339.#####The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) represents the leading companies and organizations that are advancing innovative, clean, safe, and reliable energy technologies. FCHEA drives support and provides a consistent industry voice to regulators and policymakers. Our educational efforts promote the environmental and economic benefits of fuel cell and hydrogen energy technologies. Visit us online at www.fchea.org