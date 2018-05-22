Shine Campaign launches to end energy poverty by 2030





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEShine Campaign launches to end energy poverty by 20303 May, 2018 (Lisbon, Portugal) - A global campaign on energy poverty, Shine: Investing in Energy Access for All, was officially launched during the final day of the Sustainable Energy for All Forum at the Convento de Beato in Lisbon, Portugal.Comprising over 35 civic organizations worldwide, Shine is a unique coalition of partners from the faith, philanthropic, finance and development communities. In the run up to the launch new campaign partners have committed to expanding their work and to operate collectively to increase energy access.Five partners showcased commitments that meet the challenge of a brighter tomorrow for the over 1 billion people who lack access to clean and reliable energy sources. By applying diverse sources of finance, IKEA Foundation, OikoCredit, and Wallace Global Fund joined faith leaders from the World Evangelical Alliance and Brahma Kumaris to lend support to those living in need of energy solutions. Monseigneur Bruno-Marie Duffe, secretary of the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, provided a keynote presentation on the importance of integral ecology, addressing poverty and planet crisis as one at a special dinner.Rev. Fletcher Harper, Executive Director of GreenFaith and a Shine Campaign founder said, "Shine grew out of a moral imperative to make certain that in the transition to a renewable energy future, those communities who lack access to reliable electricity are not left behind. Our faith partners come from traditions and communities across the world. They are helping bring clean energy and hope for a better future to rural villages, small farms, health clinics, remote schools, new businesses and countless households, breaking bread to celebrate when the power comes on, and continuing to work with the communities they serve. Together, they are contributing to better health and education, women's empowerment, sustainable development and peace, while protecting God's good Earth."Partner commitments include greening existing infrastructure in faith communities, expanding access and providing new sources of financing for renewable energy projects in Africa and Asia, sharing new technologies, and support to the campaign itself.Elizabeth McKeon of the Climate Team at IKEA Foundation noted, ''We are supporting Shine with a €1.7 million grant because having access to clean energy can help families break the cycle of poverty and build a more prosperous future for themselves and their children.''Building on existing progress, Shine is now working to recruit more leading voices and organizations. Through its diverse set of cross-sector partnerships, the campaign will help provide transformative solutions to achieve universal access to clean, affordable and reliable energy by 2030 in support of Sustainable Development Goal 7.###About the Shine CampaignThe Shine Campaign is a unique partnership effort combining leaders from faith, philanthropy, finance and the development community with clean energy practitioners to realize powerful benefits for health, education and livelihoods. These uncommon allies are mobilizing new forms of capital, scaling solutions, and generating momentum to unlock new opportunities for billions of people who lack access to clean and reliable energy.For more information, visit the Shine online www.shineinvest.org and follow @ShineInvest on Twitter for news and future partner announcements.Contact:Leslie BernsteinCommunications Director, Shine Campaignleslie@shineinvest.org+12024226580