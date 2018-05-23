Navigant Research Report Shows a New Generation of Projects Combining Energy Storage with Fossil Fuel Generators Is Shifting the Traditional Paradigm

A new report from Navigant Research analyzes the advantages of energy storage with fossil fuel (ESFF) solutions to maximize the efficiency, value, and useful life of fossil fuel power plants.



More Headlines Articles

The development of energy storage has been tightly associated with the integration of renewable energy. However, energy storage is one of the most versatile technologies on the grid. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, a new generation of projects combining energy storage with fossil fuel (ESFF) generators is shifting the paradigm of how energy storage is utilized."At a time when market conditions are forcing power plants into premature retirement, energy storage can increase revenue and lower the costs to operate power plants," says Alex Eller, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. "In the same way a hybrid car utilizes battery storage to improve efficiency and reduce fuel consumption, an energy storage system integrated with a conventional power plant can result in significant fuel savings while improving the grid's overall resiliency."According to the report, market conditions and policies are driving acquisitions and new hybrid projects from incumbent generator providers. The pairing of storage with generators is also opening opportunities for new products and services both from companies serving large-scale utility markets and those focusing on distributed generation technologies for commercial and industrial customers.The report, Optimizing Fossil Fuel Generation with Energy Storage, explores the advantages of ESFF solutions to maximize the efficiency, value, and useful life of fossil fuel power plants. The study examines the various strategies that market players are using to capitalize on this emerging trend and provides background on the development of ESFF solutions. It also details some of the key opportunities presented by the growth of ESFF solutions and projects and provides recommendations for utilities, vendors, and project developers. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.About Navigant ResearchNavigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of the Energy Technologies, Utility Transformations, Transportation Efficiencies, and Buildings Innovations sectors. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.About NavigantNavigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant's professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant's practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Optimizing Fossil Fuel Generation with Energy Storage, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research's current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.