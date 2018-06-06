SOLAREDGE INTRODUCES FREE WEB-BASED DESIGN TOOL

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL (June 6, 2018) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, is launching its new Designer tool to enable faster, easier planning of solar energy system designs. The new web-based tool with an intuitive graphical interface helps installers lower PV design costs and increase conversion rates by creating compelling customer proposals. The free Designer tool is part of SolarEdge's comprehensive vision to support the entire PV process, including design, quotation, installation, and monitoring in one, end-to-end, cloud-based platform.



Developed with SolarEdge's expertise in PV software, and using input from SolarEdge's global community of PV professionals, Designer streamlines SolarEdge system design to create a value-driven solution. Saving design time and costs, Designer uses satellite imagery and provides instant validation of a site's design. The tool also simplifies the electrical design process with product recommendations and a Bill of Materials report. By creating attractive and informative homeowner offers, which include intuitive 3D site modeling and monthly energy simulations, SolarEdge's Designer supports the sales process for PV installers."Software is playing a more pivotal role in the PV industry, from the local level of each residential system all the way up to the macro level of grid management," stated Lior Handelsman, VP of Marketing and Product Strategy, founder of SolarEdge. "With the release of our new easy-to-use Designer, SolarEdge is further enhancing its software suite to provide added value to installers throughout the PV process."Now available around the world, Designer is hosted in the cloud with access from any Mac or PC, enables multi-user access, and offers seamless integration with the SolarEdge monitoring platform for quick creation of site layouts.About SolarEdge:SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter maximizes power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, UPS, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at http://www.solaredge.com