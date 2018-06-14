UPDATED MARKET OVERVIEW: POWER2DRIVE EUROPE PUTS CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Munich, June 14, 2018: Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and electromobility, is publishing an expanded market overview for charging systems and services around e-mobility. The overview was developed in close collaboration with the trade magazine "photovoltaik" and the online portal "PV Europe" and is published in both English and German. It covers 69 products currently on the market — charging stations, wall boxes and versatile charging cables, including high-speed charging stations (direct current, DC), AC systems (alternating current, AC; single-phase and three-phase) and DC systems for private and commercial customers. 57 different suppliers are listed.



The importance of charging systems for e-mobility is reflected in a wide range of presentations and panel discussions at Power2Drive Europe. The Power2Drive Forum on June 21 will focus in particular on the topic of charging technology, showcasing solutions for professional users, utility companies and local authorities. The accompanying Power2Drive Conference on June 19 and 20 will take an in-depth look at charging infrastructure. Well-known speakers from companies such as innogy, ChargePoint Inc., EV-Box, Enercon, The Mobility House, ubitricity, ads-tec and GreenFlux will present charging solutions that can be integrated into existing energy systems, as well as intelligently managed charging systems for private homes, complex charging stations and examples of cutting-edge charging infrastructure.This is a relevant topic for good reason. According to a study by the Technical University of Munich (TUM), there could be around 4.7 million charging stations in Germany by 2030 — 2.5 million on private premises and 2.2 million in public. Compared with the approximately 5,000 public stations available today, that represents a staggering increase.Power2Drive Europe is part of The smarter E Europe and one of four energy exhibitions taking place in parallel. Together, they highlight the increasing interconnection of the generation, storage, intelligent distribution and use of renewable energies. The event provides an interface between the electrification of transportation and a future-oriented, environmentally friendly, climate-neutral energy supply. The parallel event Intersolar Europe, which also contributed to the market overview, demonstrates how closely the exhibitions are interconnected. The world's leading exhibition for the solar industry explores topics including how photovoltaics and e-mobility can be intelligently combined in order to stabilize the grid.You can download the full market overview here: https://www.powertodrive.de/en/news-press/download-resources/market-study.htmlImage source: © Solar Promotion GmbHPower2Drive Europe and the parallel events will take place from June 20-22, 2018 under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe at Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.powertodrive.de/enwww.TheSmarterE.de/enPower2Drive EuropePower2Drive Europe is the new exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. It reflects the opportunities and the necessity of the energy transition in the transportation sector. The focus is on traction batteries for electric vehicles as well as infrastructure solutions and technologies for clean mobility.Power2Drive Europe offers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and start-ups in this growing industry a professional platform to present new developments and business models.With Power2Drive Europe and Power2Drive India, the event is kicking off in two exciting markets, emphasizing its international character.In 2018, Power2Drive Europe will be held in parallel to ees Europe, the continent's largest exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, which is taking place for the fifth time. The exhibition's focus on stationary energy storage solutions and technologies offers the perfect complement to the topics covered at Power2Drive Europe. Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners, and EM-Power, the new exhibition for the intelligent use of energy in industry and buildings, will also take place at the same time. All four exhibitions are being held under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe - the innovation hub for empowering new energy solutions.For more information on Power2Drive Europe, please visit: www.PowerToDrive.dePower2Drive Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).