Natural Power supports construction of European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre

Following the final turbine installation at the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), Scotland's largest offshore wind test and demonstration facility, Natural Power is delighted to have been involved throughout the construction phase supporting the Environment and Consents Manager for the Vattenfall development.



More Headlines Articles

During construction of the EOWDC, also known as Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm, Natural Power has assisted the Environment and Consents Manager with monitoring compliance in line with the environmental commitments, the marine licence and section 36 consent, ensuring the timely delivery of reports and provision of advice and consultancy throughout.Esther Villoria, Environment and Consents Manager at EOWDC, said: "The support and advice provided by Natural Power on this project has been excellent. The team has provided a highly professional service which has helped us through the successful construction phase of this innovative development."Located around 2.4km off the coast of Aberdeenshire in the North Sea, the 93.42W EOWDC consists of 11 of the world's most powerful MHI Vestas Offshore Wind V164 turbines - two 8.8MW turbines and nine 8.4MW turbines. Paired with three-legged jacket suction bucket foundations, this represents an industry first.The clean electricity generated at the wind farm will be transported to the onshore substation at Blackdog, Aberdeenshire, converting from 66kV to 132kV for transmission to SSE's Dyce substation, for further transformation to 275kV and connection to the National Grid network.The EOWDC will:â€¢ Annually produce 312 GWhâ€¢ Have an installed capacity of 93.2MWâ€¢ Annually displace 134,128tonnes of CO2â€¢ Remove the equivalent of 736,817 cars from UK roads throughout its lifetimeâ€¢ Produce enough electricity every year to meet the equivalent annual demand of 79,209 homesâ€¢ Generate the equivalent of 70% of Aberdeen's domestic electricity demand and 23% of Aberdeen's total demandFind out more about EOWDC here: https://corporate.vattenfall.co.uk/projects/wind-energy-projects/european-offshore-wind-deployment-centre/Natural Power provides a comprehensive range of consenting and compliance services and you can find out more here https://www.naturalpower.com/our-services/consentingandcompliance/